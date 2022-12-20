Astrology

Daily Horoscope for December 20, 2022

How can you nourish yourself today?

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 20, 2022.

The biggest cosmic news of the day is that bountiful and generous Jupiter moves back into enthusiastic Aries, officially completing its run through uplifting Pisces. You can expect Jupiter’s return to Aries to increase your desire to achieve some of your biggest goals. However, with the moon in unyielding Scorpio while Mars retrograde continues to pump the brakes, you might notice your frustration increasing, too.

The intensity in the air does subside a bit once the Scorpio moon meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces later this afternoon, followed by la luna’s meeting with transformative Pluto in Capricorn come the late evening. As a result, this can be a great time for tending to your emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy some play-time today. It will help you relax.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make sure to take a nice, long break today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may need some words of encouragement from someone you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t play yourself small.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s time switch things up and let go of old habits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Just because you’re good at multi-tasking doesn’t mean you should stretch yourself thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Lean on others. Don’t go it alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be your own biggest cheerleader today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

How can you best nourish yourself today?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s OK to let down your guard with someone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t stop learning. There’s still much to experience and explore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay positive. Much of what you need is in reach. Just look to the people around you.

