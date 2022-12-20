Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 20, 2022.

The biggest cosmic news of the day is that bountiful and generous Jupiter moves back into enthusiastic Aries, officially completing its run through uplifting Pisces. You can expect Jupiter’s return to Aries to increase your desire to achieve some of your biggest goals. However, with the moon in unyielding Scorpio while Mars retrograde continues to pump the brakes, you might notice your frustration increasing, too.

The intensity in the air does subside a bit once the Scorpio moon meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces later this afternoon, followed by la luna’s meeting with transformative Pluto in Capricorn come the late evening. As a result, this can be a great time for tending to your emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

Enjoy some play-time today. It will help you relax.

Make sure to take a nice, long break today.

You may need some words of encouragement from someone you know.

Don’t play yourself small.

It’s time switch things up and let go of old habits.

Just because you’re good at multi-tasking doesn’t mean you should stretch yourself thin.

Lean on others. Don’t go it alone.

Be your own biggest cheerleader today.

How can you best nourish yourself today?

It’s OK to let down your guard with someone.

Don’t stop learning. There’s still much to experience and explore.

Stay positive. Much of what you need is in reach. Just look to the people around you.

