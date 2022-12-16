Coco Chanel once said something like, “a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life,” and it’s clear that Khloé Kardashian is entering a new chapter in her life in more ways than one.

The latest installment in her current it-girl era? Freshly chopped wispy bangs, which come not long after ditching her signature blonde locks for a cozy, teddy bear bronde hue. As a long-time Khloé stan (who *also* happens to have recently chopped some bangs myself), I’m here for this iconic new beauty moment.

Cut and styled by Khloé’s go-to hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons, who has also worked on A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, and Camila Cabello (to name a few), the duo opted for the major haircut by way of eyelash-skimming bangs that seem just long enough to experiment with curtain bang styles and beyond. And while the mom of two is most definitely known for ultra-long mermaid tresses, the shorter chest-length strands have a whole lot of volume and French-girl texture that seems effortlessly tousled, carefree, and chic. Cheers to that sentiment.

While the new ‘do made it’s debut late last night on Instagram, it’s unclear if The Kardashians star chopped her strands for an upcoming project or event — but those closest to her are clearly into the new look, with a flood of comments coming in hot in support of the stunning visual change. Her older sister Kim Kardashian said, “I love this so much,” while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO simply stated, “yes.” Her longtime bestie Khadijah Haqq McCray all but screamed, “Shots fired! And I love it,” and Fitzsimons commented, “We did that ♥️.”

If you are one who keeps up with the Kardashians, you know that Khloé has been through a lot on a personal level over the last couple of years ... And if her recent hair changes have any meaning at all, I personally hope it represents putting herself first and protecting her peace above all else.