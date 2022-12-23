A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Claudia Conway Makes Peace

Claudia Conway turned 18 in mid-October. When we meet, there are still rainbow birthday balloons hovering on the ceiling of her kitchen. That age is a milestone for anyone, but for Claudia, it means she can not only vote — later that day, she’d go to her local polling place for the first time — but also get a fresh chance at telling her story.

“I took a break from [interviews] because of the way that my words were being misconstrued — especially as a teenager, and especially with the chaos of, one, my home life, and, two, the atmosphere that I was catapulted into,” she says as we settle into a pair of couches near the entryway. She never wanted to be seen as a whistleblower: “I was trying to let the world know that you are not a product of your environment. Because I could not be any [more] different from where I came from.” Conway opens up about her relationship with her mother, social media, and what she sees in her future. Read More

The Latest

Real Talk: Is 20 Minutes Of Yoga Enough For A Good Workout?

Even though it feels really good to roll out a mat and luxuriate in a lengthy stretch, committing to an hour of yoga isn’t always feasible. Heck, you might not even have time for a half hour, which can leave you wondering if 20 minutes of yoga is enough in order to still reap the fitness modality’s many benefits. Read More

7 Dos & Donts For The December New Moon

Arriving on Dec. 23, the December new moon invites the collective part with the old and welcomes all new vibes. As the moon enters industrial Capricorn, expect to feel inspired by the earth sign's go-getter approach and see things more practically. Read More

Must-Reads

Prince William & Prince Harry’s Body Language Analyzed Through The Years

Body language can be very telling when analyzing relationships between people through the years. Expert Blanca Cobb told Bustle about what we can learn from Prince William and Prince Harry’s body language evolution through adolescence and adulthood. Read More

Velvet Couches, Disco Balls, & 12 Other Home Decor Trends That Defined The Year

If nothing else, the past few years should have taught you the importance of making your house or apartment feel like a home. It should be a place you wouldn’t mind, say, spending all of your time if certain circumstances required. In a world where many individuals continue to work from home, creating a space that speaks to their preferences and matches their lifestyle is an absolute must. Read More

Astrology

Today’s #1 rule? Good vibes only. Read More

More Good Stuff

