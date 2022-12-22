Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 22, 2022
Today’s #1 rule? Good vibes only.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 22, 2022.
If you’re looking for a way to beat the holiday blues, today’s cosmic weather may be able to help. Aside from the moon’s stay in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, there’s a friendly meeting between Venus in enterprising Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus this morning. Together, this planetary pair encourages you to shake up your routine with something fun or interesting.
By the afternoon, the Sagittarius moon meets up with Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius, and then goes on to square off with hazy Neptune in Pisces. If you’re in need of some cheery, festive energy, you may be able to find it within your friends or community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
What are some skills that you’d like to add to your repertoire? Consider taking a class.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You need a change of environment. Take in some scenery or consider working in a different location.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Link up with your partner or friend and do something fun together.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
New connections and friendships await you. They could lead to new opportunities too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You may be presented with an appealing offer, but is it really a good fit for you?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t turn your back on love. You could meet someone new. You could also discover a new passion.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you need a pick-me-up, try something different with your decor.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
The right conversation with the right person could put you in a happier place.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Do something to nourish yourself today. Maybe there’s something new you’d like to try.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Be bold with your style today. You’ll feel pretty good about yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It’s time to let something from the past go. If you’re struggling with it, seek out some support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
A surprising, promising opportunity may be on the horizon.
