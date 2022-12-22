Here's your daily horoscope for December 22, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 22, 2022.

If you’re looking for a way to beat the holiday blues, today’s cosmic weather may be able to help. Aside from the moon’s stay in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, there’s a friendly meeting between Venus in enterprising Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus this morning. Together, this planetary pair encourages you to shake up your routine with something fun or interesting.

By the afternoon, the Sagittarius moon meets up with Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius, and then goes on to square off with hazy Neptune in Pisces. If you’re in need of some cheery, festive energy, you may be able to find it within your friends or community.

What are some skills that you’d like to add to your repertoire? Consider taking a class.

You need a change of environment. Take in some scenery or consider working in a different location.

Link up with your partner or friend and do something fun together.

New connections and friendships await you. They could lead to new opportunities too.

You may be presented with an appealing offer, but is it really a good fit for you?

Don’t turn your back on love. You could meet someone new. You could also discover a new passion.

If you need a pick-me-up, try something different with your decor.

The right conversation with the right person could put you in a happier place.

Do something to nourish yourself today. Maybe there’s something new you’d like to try.

Be bold with your style today. You’ll feel pretty good about yourself.

It’s time to let something from the past go. If you’re struggling with it, seek out some support.

A surprising, promising opportunity may be on the horizon.

