Jodie Turner-Smith answers Bustle's most pressing questions, the most underrated ideas for your next date night, and more.
Every Moment Belongs To Jodie Turner-Smith
“Joy, pure joy.” That's how Greta Gerwig describes Jodie Turner-Smith. The two are co-stars in the new film adaptation of Tom DeLillo’s 1985 novel, White Noise. Turner-Smith was not familiar with the novel when she auditioned, but her husband Joshua Jackson was. “He was like, ‘Oh, this is a very cool book,’” she says. That, plus director Noah Baumbach, were enough to get her interested. And the rest of the film and television industry is becoming more interested, too. As they should. Read More
13 Standout Quotes From Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Documentary
Royal fans were treated to an intimate, in-depth look at how the couple truly met (it is an astonishingly relatable way to meet a romantic partner) and how their love story blossomed over the span of a few short months. They also dive into how quickly their lavender haze dissipated as the reality of the British tabloid culture sank in. Read More
14 Underrated Date Ideas To Try With Your Partner
Date night isn’t just an excuse to get out of the house — going out with a partner and doing different things can actually create (and boost) chemistry and intimacy. “Shared unique experiences, seeing someone in multiple settings, and fostering open and honest conversations is what creates bonding,” certified matchmaker and dating coach Margot Finley tells Bustle. Read More
13 Gifts From Latina-Owned Businesses For Everyone On Your List
Earning 57 cents for every dollar paid to a white man, Latinas are the lowest-paid minority group. Latinas must work 21 months to make the same yearly earnings as white, non-Hispanic men. Twenty-one months. By purchasing from Latina-owned businesses and donating to organizations that work for the cause, you can help support closing the pay gap. Read More
Melissa Barrera On Anxiety, Aloe Vera & Finding Self-Love
The In The Heights and Scream 6 actor launched her career in her hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, 10 years ago as a telenovela star. And it turns out Mexico and the U.S. have very different views on how hair and makeup should be tackled for filming. “In Mexico, usually you’re getting hair and makeup done at the same time,” Barrera tells Bustle. “But [in the U.S.], it’s separate. It stresses me out still to this day. It’s double the time.” Read More
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope
Remember nap time in preschool? It’s time to bring that back. Read More
