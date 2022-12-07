Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 8, 2022
Remember nap time in preschool? It’s time to bring that back.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 8, 2022.
Mars is still going retrograde (until Jan. 12, 2023), and this morning, the red planet is in brainy Gemini. Meanwhile, it opposes the sun in enthusiastic Sagittarius. As a result, you may need to pick and choose your battles today when it comes to dealing with other people’s opinions.
With the moon in Gemini and level-headed Saturn in Aquarius this morning too, your best problem-solving tools are objectivity and effective communication.
Toward the afternoon, la luna squares off with sleepy Neptune in Pisces, calling for a timeout.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Exercise a little patience today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If a financial problem arises, seek out some assistance or practical advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid stirring the pot today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There’s no looking back, Cancer. It’s time to move on and move forward.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Keep your ego in check. Not everything has to be a competition.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might feel completely over-burned. If you can, take a break and recharge.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Don’t sugarcoat the truth. Say what needs to be said.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t make your life harder than necessary.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Don’t feed the trolls today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If you need to start the day late or end something early, do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
How can you better prioritize your needs?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You may need to reach down deep for confidence today. Don’t forget who you are.
