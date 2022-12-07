Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 8, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 8, 2022.

Mars is still going retrograde (until Jan. 12, 2023), and this morning, the red planet is in brainy Gemini. Meanwhile, it opposes the sun in enthusiastic Sagittarius. As a result, you may need to pick and choose your battles today when it comes to dealing with other people’s opinions.

With the moon in Gemini and level-headed Saturn in Aquarius this morning too, your best problem-solving tools are objectivity and effective communication.

Toward the afternoon, la luna squares off with sleepy Neptune in Pisces, calling for a timeout.

Exercise a little patience today.

If a financial problem arises, seek out some assistance or practical advice.

Avoid stirring the pot today.

There’s no looking back, Cancer. It’s time to move on and move forward.

Keep your ego in check. Not everything has to be a competition.

You might feel completely over-burned. If you can, take a break and recharge.

Don’t sugarcoat the truth. Say what needs to be said.

Don’t make your life harder than necessary.

Don’t feed the trolls today.

If you need to start the day late or end something early, do it.

How can you better prioritize your needs?

You may need to reach down deep for confidence today. Don’t forget who you are.

