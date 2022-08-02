A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Eyebrow Transplants Are The Latest Celeb Beauty Secret

If you didn’t pluck your eyebrows into oblivion in the ’90s/’00s, then either you showed superhuman restraint or had a really strict parent (maybe both!). In an ongoing effort to maintain relatability, a lot of celebs are opening up about this procedure, which is minimally invasive but requires a whole lot of precision. READ MORE

LATEST

6 Zodiac Signs That Will Have The Luckiest August

With Leo season in full swing, it’s about time for some magic to happen. Thanks to Jupiter retrograde, there is abundance to be found in our collective experience; it’s just about knowing where to look. For these six lucky signs, you won’t have to go very far. READ MORE

July’s Best Beauty Launches, According To Our Editors

Another month down, another look back at the best that the beauty world had to offer. Our editors rounded up their favorite new products, including a buildable lip and cheek tint and a rejuvenating night cream. It’s time to make more space on your top shelf. READ MORE

TODAY’S READS

How To Get Jennifer Lopez’s Glitter Eyeshadow Look

She may be done basking in the glow of her romantic Parisian honeymoon, but that doesn’t mean J.Lo’s stopped sparkling — literally. The star wore glitter eyeshadow to her first post-wedding event, and we have the lowdown on the exact products she used — so you, too, can channel your inner Mrs. Affleck this Leo season. (She is a Leo, after all.) READ MORE

How To Create The Feel Of A Luxury Spa In Your Own Bathroom

Spas are sanctuaries of relaxation and luxury, and their soothing vibes are enough to make you want to extend your stay. But with the right products and storage options, you’ll be able to make your own home feel like a five-star oasis, where your sole responsibility is to sit back and relax. READ MORE

At 14, Melissa Barrera Was Planning Her Quinceañera & Falling In Love With Musical Theater

In spite of her protests, the In the Heights star, who was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, couldn’t escape the centuries-old Mexican tradition in which girls celebrate their 15th birthday with an elaborate party. Barrera spoke with Bustle about being too busy to have a rebellious phase, her favorite boy band, and which items would be in her 14-year-old self’s survival kit. READ MORE

ASTROLOGY

Change is in the air. READ MORE

WHAT ELSE WE’RE READING