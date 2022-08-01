Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 1, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 1, 2022.

We can expect a burst of intensity to permeate the air today. Although the moon is in thoughtful Virgo, many of us might be feeling on edge as aggressive Mars makes a potent alignment with unstable Uranus in Taurus. The alignment’s effect will be strongest in the evening, but we’ll still be feeling it for much of the day, which could throttle our adrenals.

As result of this Mars-Uranus combination, something shocking, triggering, or exciting could land on our doorstep. While this planetary pair is all about confidently embracing change, we may need to change course with a plan or switch up our approach if we want to move forward. Staying in our comfort zone is not an option at this time.

Fortunately, we’ll have the help of the versatile Virgo moon to adopt a more resourceful and flexible attitude. When la luna teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the afternoon, focus only on things we can control and acknowledge things we can’t. Meanwhile, since care and safety is also a top concern under today’s chaotic skies, the moon in conscientious Virgo will also be encouraging us to proceed with caution, especially in terms of driving or doing anything physically exerting.

Are there any changes you can afford to make when it comes to money? Perhaps this involves learning how to better grow it, or charging more for what your expertise is worth.

Expect to stand out today for something that makes you different or unique. It could be something that you need to be more confident about. No more second-guessing yourself.

It’s getting harder and harder to burn the candle at both ends. Is it possible to adopt a more restful way of living? Maybe it’s time to walk away from something.

You might find yourself in search of a community that offers a strong sense of belonging. Don’t be scared to put yourself out there or move on from a flimsy friendship.

It feels like it’s now or never when it comes to making a change in your career. If you want to level up or go in a new direction, consider taking next steps. What do you want to do differently?

An awesome opportunity could be on the horizon, but you may need to adopt a more confident or optimistic attitude in order to take advantage of it. Reach for the stars!

Today could have you feeling riled up or deeply uncomfortable. You may need to address whatever comes up head-on, or learn a better strategy for dealing with it.

Someone might throw you a curve ball today with an offer or show of support. While this might be what you need to take yourself in a new direction, walking away might be necessary too.

A job or lifestyle change might become more difficult to avoid or defer. Avoid being too hard on yourself if you do need to make a change.

Although it might seem like a cliche, you could end up meeting someone who sets your heart ablaze. Be brave with your heart. This sentiment also applies to pursuing a passion.

You could have an emotional breakthrough of sorts pertaining to your family or past. Shore up your strength. Relocation could also be in the works.

An innovative idea could take form today, especially if you create content professionally. You may need to be bold. In terms of communication, change your approach.

