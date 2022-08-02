A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

This Is The Secret To Rocking A Shag On Straight Hair

The shag may be the “ultimate cool-girl hairstyle,” but if you’ve been a lifelong “just a trim, with long layers, please” kind of guy or gal at the salon, the choppy, textured ‘do miiiiiight feel a bit out of depth. But if you have stick-straight strands, that’s no reason to miss out on the trendy chop. Read More

The Latest

The 4 Most Independent Zodiac Signs

Some zodiac signs indulge their independent streaks by booking a solo trip to a foreign country or making a high-risk decision on a whim (lookin’ at you, fire signs). Others may do so by ensuring they’re financially self-reliant or living for their alone time. It all depends on your birth chart, but generally speaking, these four signs are most likely to be minding their business, staying in their lane, and doing their own thing. Read More

3 Of Your Favorite 2000s Movies Are Hitting Netflix This Week

Friends, happy to report that it’s shaping up to be a great week to stay in and enjoy the comforts of the indoors. And, on top of the return of some of your fave ‘00s rom com stars, Never Have I Ever’s Season 3 and the Selling Sunset spin-off are arriving later this month. Read More

Must Reads

Hailey Bieber Wore A $19 Lace Thong & Matching Bustier — Here's Where You Can Buy It

Everything Everywhere All At Once: the story of corsets in the year 2022. The one Hailey’s rocking in this new VS campaign (shot at the Bieber home, according to her IG) is still up for grabs in most sizes. Read More

The Juiciest Books Coming Out In August

School’s almost back in session, but the summer’s just heating up — in the bookstore, anyway, mostly wish it would cease doing that outdoors. These are all the debut novels, long-awaited sequels, and new nonfiction works to add to your TBR list, STAT. Read More

The “Ugly” Sunglasses Trend That's Taking Over The Fashion Industry

Celebs like Kim K, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna have been sporting wraparound sunnies for a minute now, but it feels like we’re reaching the mainstream tipping point. Yeah, they might feel a little like something that should be on an NFT and not your face, but it’s possible to pull them off without looking like a full Martian man. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

A bit of respite from the turbulent weather. Read More

More Good Stuff