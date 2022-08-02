Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 2, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 2, 2022.

The moon enters balanced Libra in the morning, helping us to regain equilibrium after a rocky few days. Whenever the moon is in this peace-loving sign, it’s a good time to seek out the people and activities that offer a cool and breezy respite.

The day kicks off with a friendly meeting between Venus (in tenderhearted Cancer) and Uranus (in innovative Taurus). This cosmic combo is perfect for connecting with both our creative side and with new people, and can also be helpful in embracing change or discovering new pleasures. In the afternoon, the Libra moon makes an opposition to Jupiter in enthusiastic Aries. This Moon-Jupiter aspect could activate some feel-good energy, but also brings some risks: of overextending ourselves or getting caught up in groupthink.

By the second half of the day, the energy is mostly upbeat as the Libra moon teams up with the sun in Leo, making for a romantic and entertaining evening. Venus in Cancer also adds some saucy energy to the mix, when the planet of love meets up with sensual Mars in Taurus later tonight. This Venus-Mars pairing is perfect for love and intimacy, beauty and art, and just about anything else that helps us beat the blues.

When it comes to growing your funds or changing your relationship to money, consider getting some expert advice rather than trying to go it alone. Ask for the help you need.

Are there any routine changes you could make in order to improve your wellness or work-life balance? And separately, now is the time to put yourself out there if you want to secure a new opportunity.

If you can afford to treat yourself to a fancy lunch, massage, or some much-needed time off, there’s no time like the present. Spending time on a creative hobby could also give you some enjoyment.

You’re feeling hungry for some new friends and experiences. This could be a good day for connecting with people over shared interests, like a book club or writing group.

You’re feeling the urge to make some moves in your career. This could be a good day for brainstorming ideas or researching next steps. Talk to people in the know.

If there’s something you want, go after it. Don’t play it too safe. You may have friends or be in proximity to people who can help you achieve your goals.

Could there be a promotion or salary increase in your future? Only if you’re willing to put yourself in the spotlight. You deserve recognition for what you can do.

You might need a break from people today. If it’s at all possible to take one, don’t deny yourself the peace and quiet. Be clear and direct about taking time for yourself.

Consider giving yourself longer deadlines or more time to get things done. This will help ensure that you finish projects without extra stress.

You might be feeling very popular now. People want to get on your radar, whether for love, business, or fun. Let your charm take the stage.

What types of home-related improvements are you feeling inspired to do? Perhaps you’re interested in building something from scratch or holding a garage sale for stuff you don’t need.

If you’re looking for love or a little romance, don’t be scared to make the first move. People will appreciate your straightforwardness. On a separate note, expect to make (good) waves with your creative gifts.

