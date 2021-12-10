Life
Bustle Newsletter: December 10, 2021
On the biggest thing missing from the Sex And The City reboot, the luckiest day of 2022 for each zodiac sign, and more.
I Miss Samantha Jones
And Just Like That, the Sex And The City reboot, is finally here, and the reviews of the first two episodes are so far, well, mixed. There are homages to some of the most memorable outfits in the original. There's a Peloton incident. And, of course, there is brunch. But one thing the new show is desperately lacking? Samantha Jones, the group's slightly older model for living in glamorous defiance of age.
The Latest
Make Your Own Luck
Pull out your 2022 planners. While compared to the last two years, next year promises to be more hopeful and optimistic across the board, but there are certain days that hold an extra little dose of magic when the stars align for your particular zodiac sign. Peel off a big sparkly sticker and see which day next year promises to be your luckiest.
Keep Your Friends Close & Your Enemies Closer
So if you count Pride & Prejudice as a favorite book or watched Palm Springs on repeat last year, these books with enemies-to-lovers story arcs will be right up your alley.
Today’s Reads
The Case For Hiking Dates
Walking is the perfect date activity for several reasons. One, it's free — no awkward convos about splitting the bill. Two, it's exercise, and we could all use more of that. Three, there's some belief that having hard convos is easier side by side than face to face. Doing that walking in the woods, writes comedian Ginny Hogan, has the added benefit of helping you determine whether or not your date could help you survive the apocalypse.
At 28, Diane Warren Had Yet To Write Any Of Her Oscar-Nominated Songs
Back in 1984, Warren — who's written megahits like Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" and LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live" — was 28, and she hadn't yet experienced the validation that comes with a huge smash. "You know, that overnight success that takes forever. But I knew it was going to happen. I had no doubt," she tells Bustle now. (It came a year later when she was 29.) Since then, she's been nominated for 12 Oscars, although the little golden statue has so far managed to elude her. But that could change with her latest song for Reba McEntire.
Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope
You might be feeling more tired than usual.