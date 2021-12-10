Bustle Newsletter: December 10, 2021

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on December 10, 2021. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

I Miss Samantha Jones

And Just Like That, the Sex And The City reboot, is finally here, and the reviews of the first two episodes are so far, well, mixed. There are homages to some of the most memorable outfits in the original. There’s a Peloton incident. And, of course, there is brunch. But one thing the new show is desperately lacking? Samantha Jones, the group’s slightly older model for living in glamorous defiance of age. Read More

The Latest

Make Your Own Luck

Pull out your 2022 planners. While compared to the last two years, next year promises to be more hopeful and optimistic across the board, but there are certain days that hold an extra little dose of magic when the stars align for your particular zodiac sign. Peel off a big sparkly sticker and see which day next year promises to be your luckiest. Read More

Keep Your Friends Close & Your Enemies Closer

So if you count Pride & Prejudice as a favorite book or watched Palm Springs on repeat last year, these books with enemies-to-lovers story arcs will be right up your alley. Read More

Today’s Reads

The Case For Hiking Dates

Walking is the perfect date activity for several reasons. One, it’s free — no awkward convos about splitting the bill. Two, it’s exercise, and we could all use more of that. Three, there’s some belief that having hard convos is easier side by side than face to face. Doing that walking in the woods, writes comedian Ginny Hogan, has the added benefit of helping you determine whether or not your date could help you survive the apocalypse. Read More

At 28, Diane Warren Had Yet To Write Any Of Her Oscar-Nominated Songs

Back in 1984, Warren — who’s written megahits like Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” and LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live” — was 28, and she hadn’t yet experienced the validation that comes with a huge smash. “You know, that overnight success that takes forever. But I knew it was going to happen. I had no doubt,” she tells Bustle now. (It came a year later when she was 29.) Since then, she’s been nominated for 12 Oscars, although the little golden statue has so far managed to elude her. But that could change with her latest song for Reba McEntire. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You might be feeling more tired than usual. Read More

More Good Stuff