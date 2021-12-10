Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 10, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in dreamy Pisces, kicking off the weekend with a laidback vibe. At the start of the day, the moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, lending us some creative energy for any tasks, projects, or ideas at hand. If we’re feeling stressed or rundown, this cosmic combination can also be good for engaging holistic healing methods like Reiki or yoga. Meanwhile, for those of us that are in a generous and compassionate mood, this is a great time to pay it forward and help others.

By the late evening, we might find ourselves caught between wanting to go out and wanting to go to bed as the Pisces moon faces off with the sun in adventurous Sagittarius. However, as the moon meets up with sleepy Neptune in Pisces a couple hours later, we’ll be ready to throw on our pajamas and hit the sack rather than being out on the town. Under this planetary pairing, we may be feeling more tired than usual. As such, we’re encouraged to power down and get the rest we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling a strange mix of being both wired and tired today. Engaging a meditative exercise or being out in the fresh air could help you achieve a state of calm.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling like keeping to yourself today. However, being in the company of friends will actually make you feel a lot better. Make it a chill, no-frills date.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting others zap your confidence, namely when it comes to your goals or your track record. When you believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some things are not your problem to take on or fix, no matter how much you want to be of help. Sometimes the best way to help is by taking a step back and leaving things alone.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t go spending what you can’t afford, no matter how tempting it might be. Perhaps it might be better to wait and save for what you want instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You do so much for other people. What about letting people do something for you? If someone wants to offer you support today — take it. You can ask for it too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you’re all over the place today. Take time out and focus on getting yourself grounded. Meditation could be helpful, and so could taking the day off.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to be more appreciative of what you have, especially when it comes to your innate talents or gifts. Remember, no one can do things the way you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When you let people know what your needs are, there’s a strong chance that you’ll get them met. Don’t pretend you’re not feeling something when you are. Be vulnerable.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ll do better by occupying your mind with peaceful or inspiring things, rather than dwelling on your worries. If you need help getting out of your head, talk to a friend.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A financial or job-related issue will work itself out. You just need to have a little patience. The same goes for getting something that you want. It will be yours in due time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that it’s a slow and steady approach that will get you where you want to go career-wise. Don’t get discouraged if things are taking longer to take off.