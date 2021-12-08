A new year is fast approaching, and after the rocky astrology of both 2020 and 2021, I don’t blame you if it’s hard to get excited about what the planets have in store. However, 2022 is set to be a more hopeful and optimistic year for all zodiac signs — and there will be some extra special cosmic moments sprinkled throughout that bring some of us an added boost of luck and magic. You’ll definitely want to mark your new calendar with a big, sparkly star once you find out the luckiest day for your zodiac sign in 2022.

Even the most difficult astrological aspects have silver linings, but there are a few concepts in astrology that are especially important to pay attention to when looking for luck. When it comes to the planets, for example, Venus and Jupiter are two of the cosmos’ lucky stars. Known as the “benefics,” these planets are beloved for bringing a generally auspicious, positive, and, well, beneficial influence to a chart. Jupiter is the planet of good luck, which explains why it’s known as the "greater benefic." It’s associated with themes like abundance, growth, prosperity, and good fortune. Venus, known as the “lesser benefic,” is the planet that rules our values. Themes like love, romance, money, beauty, and pleasure fall under Venus’ luxurious jurisdiction.

When it comes to connections between the planets, trine aspects are considered one of the luckiest of them all. When planets trine one another, it creates a harmonious and inspiring flow between their cosmic energies, allowing them to work together with ease and bring about lots of fortuitous blessings. Conjunction aspects (when planets come together at the same point in the zodiac) can also be highly auspicious, as they denote the beginning of a new cycle between the two planets.

Read on for the scoop on the luckiest day of 2022, according to your zodiac sign — and get ready to maximize on your bounty of cosmic kismet.

Luckiest day: August 18, 2022

Get ready for a year full of growth, magic, and good fortune, Aries. Lucky planet Jupiter is touring your zodiac from May 10 to Oct. 28 — part of a transit that occurs only once every 12 years — so it’s time to focus on expansion and new opportunities. One of the high points of this period will take place on Aug. 18, when Jupiter will form a harmonious trine aspect with lovely planet Venus. Venus will be lighting up your fifth house of romance, passion, and creativity at this time, so it’ll be a fabulously lucky time for love and dating. This connection between the benefits will also bring loads of inspiration for artistic endeavors, so take advantage of the magic.

Luckiest day: May 13, 2022

You’re embarking on a major period of transformation this year, Taurus. The North Node of Destiny enters your sign on Jan. 18 — an ingress that won’t happen again for nearly two decades — which means that the next couple years will bring forth a series of eclipses that help to realign you with your fate and help you embrace a new version of yourself. An especially powerful moment will hit on May 13, when the sun in your sign will align with the North Node. Coming just two weeks after a solar eclipse in Taurus, this day is likely to bring clarity about your true calling and allow new pieces of your identity to emerge.

Luckiest day: May 30, 2022

Over the past year and a half, you had a series of eclipses shake up your identity and relationships, Gemini — but 2022 is giving you an auspicious chance to fully embrace this new and upgraded version of yourself. The powerful new moon in your sign on May 30 in particular brings one of the year’s most fortunate opportunities for you to manifest your desires and turn your dreams into reality. This lunation auspiciously connects with both abundant Jupiter and action-oriented Mars, bringing you the luck and motivation you need to jump-start your personal goals. Your ruling planet Mercury will be squaring off with stern Saturn, but it’ll also form harmonious aspects with both mystical Neptune and transformational Pluto, which will heighten your intuition and allow you to visualize your dreams more clearly.

Luckiest day: July 17, 2022

On July 17, the planets have some extra Cancer season magic in store for you. The sun and Mercury will have just aligned in your sign, forming what’s known as a Mercury cazimi, which means Mercury is “in the heart of the sun.” This aspect helps to bring authenticity and clarity to our words and thoughts, and you’ll feel it more powerfully than most. The sun and Mercury in Cancer will collectively form a lucky trine to dreamy planet Neptune, making it a great day for spiritual alignment, creative projects, and heightened intuition. It’s also a great day for career advancement and networking, thanks to a motivating connection between energetic Mars and lucky Jupiter, which will be lighting up your house of public recognition. On top of all that, benefic planet Venus will also enter your sign on this day, kicking off a month of enhanced beauty, love, and luxury in your life.

Luckiest day: July 31, 2022

The summer is always your time to shine, Leo, but this year will be filled with even more passion and creativity than usual. That’s because Jupiter will be lighting up your fifth house of joy and romance throughout the duration of Leo season — and you’ll be able to tap into this lucky energy even more powerfully on July 31, when your ruling planet, the sun, will form an auspicious trine aspect with benefic Jupiter. This is a gorgeous time to follow your heart, embrace what makes you feel inspired, and put yourself out there in love. It’s also a particularly good time to pour your passion into artistic projects.

Luckiest day: February 16, 2022

We’re kicking off the year with a month of Venus retrograding through the romance and passion sector of your chart, which could bring up feelings about past hook-ups and prompt some major re-evaluation when it comes to your sex and dating preferences. However, on Feb. 16, it’ll be time to embark on a totally new cycle in love — and not just because it’s Valentine’s Day week. It’s because love planet Venus and sex planet Mars will be coming together in your flirty fifth house for a fireworks-filled conjunction, offering up new romantic connections and an opportunity to fully integrate the lessons you learned during January’s retrograde.

Luckiest day: October 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus will spend most of Libra season lighting up your sign, making your birthday month even more luxe and lovely than usual. And at the tail end of Libra season, on Oct. 22, you’re in for a bonus surprise — as beautiful planet Venus and the sparkling sun will form a super-special alignment in your sign known as the "Venus Star Point.” This lucky aspect brings magic and romance, as well as an exciting new beginning related to pleasure, desire, and creativity. It’s a great day to get your flirt on and embrace your glamorous side by debuting a sexy new look.

Luckiest day: November 15, 2022

Your birthday season is set to be extra sultry this year, Scorpio — as beauty planet Venus will be gracing your sign with its glamorous presence for most of the month, while expansive Jupiter will be bringing luck to your passion-filled fifth house of romance. These two benefic planets will rain down extra blessings on you (and your love life) come Nov. 15, when they form a harmonious trine aspect to one another. You’ll find that matters of love and dating flow with much more ease than usual, so use this favorable cosmic period to your advantage and have some flirty fun.

Luckiest day: November 23, 2022

After a year and a half of eclipses hitting your zodiac sign’s axis, Sagittarius, 2022 will bring an auspicious chance to gently integrate the upgrades and realignments that took place in your life over that period. And the new moon in your sign on Nov. 23 will be one of the luckiest opportunities of the year for you to manifest your desires and initiate exciting new adventures. During this lunar reset, you’ll also have benefic Venus and communicative Mercury in your sign, bestowing you with clarity and grace as you kick off new projects or relationships. The sun and moon will also be harmoniously connecting with Jupiter, your ruling planet, which laces this lunation with even more luck and magic.

Luckiest day: Jan. 8, 2022

We’re kicking off the year with love planet Venus retrograding in your sign, Capricorn, which is sending you on a deep journey of re-evaluation when it comes to what you value and want to prioritize in relationships — which will result in a major glow-up for your love life throughout 2022. An especially lucky moment comes during the middle of Capricorn season, on Jan. 8, when the sun and benefic Venus come together in your sign. Here, they’ll form a special alignment known as the "Venus Star Point,” which is bestowing you with added confidence, new romantic opportunities, and some much-needed clarity about what you want out of love.

Luckiest day: March 6, 2022

Get ready to watch sparks fly and embrace a totally new cycle when it comes to love and passion, Aquarius, because sensual planet Venus is aligning with bold planet Mars in your sign on Mar. 6. A conjunction aspect between the love and sex planets won’t happen in your sign again for another two years, so this marks an auspicious new beginning for you in your relationships, sexual expression, and even creative endeavors. It’s a lucky time to say yes to a spring fling or take a chance on an unconventional relationship.

Luckiest day: April 12, 2022

2022 is shaping up to be one of the most mystical years of your life, Pisces, and the special cosmic connection taking place on Apr. 12 is one of the major reasons why. On that day, benefic planet Jupiter — which is Pisces’ planetary ruler in traditional astrology — is conjoining with your modern planetary ruler, dreamy Neptune, in your home sign. This gorgeous alignment will amplify your creativity, fill you with inspiring new ideas, enhance your glamorous side, and even bring about spiritual awakenings that’ll give you unfettered access to your higher self. These two spiritual planets haven’t come together in Pisces in more than 150 years, and they won’t do so again in our lifetime, so take advantage of the magic.