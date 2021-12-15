Bustle Newsletter: December 15, 2021

Rachel Zegler Thinks West Side Story Was Made To Be Retold

Just a few years ago, Rachel Zegler, now 20, was a musical theater nerd at an all-girls school in suburban New Jersey, with a photo of Rita Moreno taped in her locker. But everything changed when Steven Spielberg plucked her audition tape from 30,000 other submissions for the role of María in the new movie (a turn which has already earned her a Golden Globe nom). Here, Zegler tells Bustle what it was like to work with Rita Moreno, suddenly see her face all over NYC subway stations, and what the next Gen Z-brained version of West Side Story might look like. Read More

The Cupid Shuffle, But Make It Exercise

Not that the wedding staple line dance *isn’t* exercise all on its own, but the latest TikTok challenge set to the song certainly ratchets up the difficulty a notch or two. The plank routine tracks perfectly with the song’s lyrics and basically guarantees you’ll have sore abs tomorrow. Read More

The Memes That Got Us Through 2021

Even in the darkest of times (and let’s be real, 2021 has been, um, not the best), the Internet’s weird sense of humor is here to make us laugh, especially at ourselves. From grumpy Bernie to the Suez Canal (yes, those were both this year), here are the memes that made 2021 yasssss-worthy. Read More

6 Affordable Dupes For Skinceuticals’ Cult-Favorite Elixir

Skinceuticals’ vitamin-C-packed elixir is beloved by skin care aficionados and industry experts alike for its brightening capabilities, but at $166 a pop, it’s not exactly a product you necessarily want to take a gamble on. Before you pull the trigger, try one of these under-$35 alternatives that have most of the same ingredients. Read More

The Controversial ’80s Trend Lana Condor Loves To Wear On The Red Carpet

If the ’80s had one thing going for them, fashionwise, it was a penchant for big, poofy, totally impractical sleeves. (Everything else… keep it!) And Condor, star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies, isn’t afraid to embrace a bold-shouldered look when the moment calls for it. Here, she walks us through her favorite red carpet looks to date. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

It’s a good night to grab takeout from your favorite spot. Read More

