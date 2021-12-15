Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 15, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon still in pleasure-focused Taurus, there’s an easy and laidback vibe to the day. Whenever the moon is in this earthy and grounded sign, we usually find ourselves looking to soothe ourselves with things that nourish the five senses, such as good food and music. It’s also a time when we’re focused on taking care of more practical matters like projects for work or our finances. Taking care of our bodies with exercise or rest counts too.

By late tonight, a meeting between the moon and dreamy Neptune in Pisces encourages us to start putting a plan in place if we want to make a dream or a creative vision come true. Under the moon in Taurus, we’re more likely to be consistent or persistent in executing an idea or intention. Thanks to the planetary weather for this evening, we’re feeling more imaginative too, which can help us come up with resourceful or inventive ways in achieving our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re reminded that good things often come to you with the right timing. You could find yourself in the right place at the right moment today. Be thankful for the little things.

Sometimes you can get closer to reaching a goal when you allow yourself to be open to the journey instead of focusing solely on the destination. Keep going with the flow.

Your intuition is strongest when you allow yourself to get quiet enough to listen. Take some time out to tune in. You might uncover some answers where it pertains to your career.

Seek out the people that inspire you. Talking to a friend or connecting with people in your community could give you just the push you need to follow a dream.

What do you want your life to look like, Leo? Instead of expecting the worst, you’re encouraged to start letting yourself expect the best, especially if it concerns an intimate relationship.

Help or support could arrive in the most unexpected way. Whatever help shows up, though, will be right on time. Meanwhile, your optimism is infectious. Share your good vibes.

This could be a good time to give yourself the gift of a mental health day. Taking a break from work or your current responsibilities could give you a much-needed reset.

Your love life is brimming with possibility, especially if you have a positive outlook and put yourself out there. On a different note, a creative partnership looks promising.

If you’ve been feeling off, today encourages you to make self-care number one. Consider burning incense, playing uplifting music, or organizing to uplift the vibe in your home.

You’re bursting with creative genius today. It’s an excellent time to pitch or share your ideas with others if you’re looking for an audience or an opportunity. Show your talents off.

If you’ve been hoping to resolve an issue concerning your home or your family, you could do so with little stress or resistance today. If looking to move, you could find the perfect living space.

You could establish a connection with someone today that leads you to a great opportunity. Don’t be shy about initiating conversations with new or interesting people.