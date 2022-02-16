A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

At 14, Jenny Slate Was Hanging With Her Parents... And Some Ghosts

In 1996, the comedian and actor was in a holding pattern. School sucked. Living with ghosts sucked. And puberty sucked. “It’s so annoying when you have more pubes than you have boobs. You're just like, ‘Why did that ratio happen?’” she jokes now. But even back then, she knew she desperately wanted to be in movies, despite having no idea how to make it happen. “I just followed the tiniest steps. Find a performance, find a place to perform.” Here, the star of the recently released rom-com I Want You Back (which also stars Manny Jacinto, in case you needed more reasons to be intrigued), sat down with Bustle to talk about breast pumping on set, finding your place, and her love of Alanis Morissette. Read More

The Latest

10 Hair Colors You're Going To See Everywhere This Spring

Everyone’s feeling re-inspired by Pamela Anderson after Lily James’ turn in Pam & Tommy, so expect to see lots of people opting for platinum ’90s blond as the weather warms up. From apricot ginger to teddy brunette, here are all the lighter and brighter shades stylists are predicting for this spring. Read More

Your Least Favorite '00s Trend Just Made A Comeback At NYFW

After almost a week of celebs (shoutout to matching Fexi!!) and influencers bouncing around NYC, NYFW comes to a close today. Here’s a complete guide of all the trends the Bustle editors spotted, from the good (exposed shoulders, all pink everything, slutty-cozy knitwear!) to the… well, not bad, per se, but the things that’ll bring out your inner geriatric millennial. Looking at you, low-slung waistlines. Read More

Today’s Reads

Trust Me, You Wouldn’t Watch The Bachelor Without The Proposal

In 25 seasons, only one Bachelor has ever married the woman he chose at the final rose ceremony, which translates to a success rate of… 4%. We know the process doesn’t really work, but without that implicit pressure to get engaged at the end, the show itself wouldn’t work, either. Do you really want to watch Clayton casually date 30 women only for him to find a woman he can… continue casually dating? No! Of course you don’t! Read More

These “Dopamine Dressing” Looks Are Like An Instant Mood Boost

Especially in the middle of winter, dressing for joy can be as important to your day as your morning coffee. Embracing bright colors and whimsical details in your daily lewk can go a long way to helping you plow through your slate of afternoon Zooms. From going all in on a fuchsia (which has been everywhere at NYFW) monochromatic look to getting creative with color blocking, here’s how to do it right. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

This Leo full moon brings on the drama. Read More

More Good Stuff