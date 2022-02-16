Here's Your Horoscope For February 16, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 16.

If we’re feeling restless, emotional, or frisky — or a combination of all three — it’s because of today’s megawatt full moon in passionate Leo (11:56 a.m. ET). We can expect this full moon to bring a spotlight to any area of our life where we have been hiding, being too self-focused at the expense of others, or just going through the motions.

With values-driven Venus and go-getter Mars syncing up this morning in ambitious Capricorn as well, there could be some tough but necessary choices to make at this time. Together, this planetary pairing coupled with the full moon, pushes us to shore up the courage to live more authentically and honor our highest values. For many of us, this could trigger changes in our personal and professional relationships, including the relationship that we have with ourselves.

Come the late afternoon, the moon moves to detail-oriented Virgo, providing us with the opportunity to begin implementing the fixes or steps needed to move forward. Since the energy of the day can be mentally and physically taxing, the Virgo moon also encourages us to put some extra time into managing and supporting our health.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you feel like you’re not fulfilled with your career, what concrete steps do you need to take to change that? Expect the answers to be illuminated for you now. Go in a different direction.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re pushed to release the past, especially where it pertains to traditions, beliefs, or a way of life that is no longer sustaining you. What do you need to let go of so that you can set yourself free?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something may need to come out in the open now, especially if you’ve been sitting on it or avoiding it for too long. Where do you need to speak truth to power in your life right now?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be presented with a business offer or contract. In terms of pay, don’t feel pressured to take the first amount that’s being offered. Make sure the terms are something you can live with.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You need a break, plain and simple. Not only do you need to give yourself one, but you need the people around you to cut you some slack too. Tell people what you’re feeling. Ask for help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could experience a creative breakthrough or push today, which could give you the steam you need to complete or finalize a project. On another note, surrender is key to moving on or forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling like a bad friend right now but with all that’s on your plate, it’s impossible to keep up with everybody. Keep this in mind and lend yourself the grace that you give to others.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be receiving recognition or a moment in the spotlight due to a personal success. If you feel like you’re deserving of recognition that you haven’t received, say something about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be offered a paid opportunity within the field of publishing or education. It could also be time to walk away from one. Whatever the option, don’t compromise on your ethics or values.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t spend too much time making comparisons between yourself and others, or wanting what someone else has. Look to the beauty in your own reflection, flaws and all.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be ready to take the next step in a partnership or end one altogether. Ultimately, when it comes to the path you’re choosing now, make sure people-pleasing isn’t at the root of it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to feel rushed in achieving a goal or executing a plan. You have time. What you need to worry about now is if you have the bandwidth needed to do it. Be gentle with yourself.

Want to learn more? Check out your February 2022 monthly horoscope.