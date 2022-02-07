A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Complete Guide To The Beijing Winter Games

The Winter Games are in full swing, and at Bustle we’re tracking the skaters, bobsledders, and multisport whizzes you don’t want to miss. We’ve got the skinny on the most iconic costumes past and present (Madison Chock’s sci-fi inspired dress? It took over 100 hours to make), the athletes whose events you should set timers for, exclusive interviews with your faves, and everyone you should follow over on OlympicsTok. Read More

The Latest

8 Blonde Highlight Shades That Look Amazing On Brunettes

The number one way to ensure you don’t leave the salon disappointed after dropping $300 on a fresh round of highlights? Bring in a visual reference so your colorist can get the hue you’re going for juuuuust right. From honey to caramel (and yes, there’s a difference), here are eight ideas to screenshot before your appointment. Read More

The $6 Cult-Favorite Turmeric Mist That’s Great For Acne-Prone Skin

APTO’s turmeric spray is the perfect cross between a pore-perfecting toner (that’s thanks to the witch hazel in it) and a hydrating facial mist — it works to help cleanse your skin while simultaneously soothing redness and irritation. In other words, it’s a winter skin hero. Read More

Today’s Reads

Lindsey Vonn Shares Her Post-Ski Recovery Routine

The former Olympic champ ski racer is retired now, but she’s busier than ever — during the Beijing Games, she’ll be working as a correspondent for NBC, and she just wrapped her first directing gig. Here, she sits down with Bustle to talk about the skin care products she uses when she skis, her love of HIIT workouts, and why a night of Law & Order and ice cream is the best medicine. Read More

Halle Berry Explained Why She’s “Completely Heartbroken” About Her Oscars Win

In a recent ABC special, Halle Berry reflected on her win for Best Actress, as the first (and only) Black woman to receive the award. “I do feel completely heartbroken ... I thought like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change ... That didn’t happen,” she said. “But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired.” Here’s what Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen, and more of Hollywood’s most influential Black women had to say about the industry. Read More

The Hailey Bieber Way To Wear Hair Bows

If we’re being specific, it’s pairing it with a thong-bearing backless dress. But even if you aren’t going quite that edgy, the humble hair bow can help soften any look by adding a little extra femininity. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Feeling all right. Read More

