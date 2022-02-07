Here's Your Horoscope For February 7, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 7.

The moon is in determined Taurus today, lending us the strength and persistence needed to accomplish our tasks for the day. The morning kicks off with a friendly meeting between the moon and hopeful Jupiter in Pisces. With the help of this cosmic combination, we should find the vibe feeling a bit more upbeat and serene. If we’re in a place where we are not feeling our best, this planetary pair encourages us to seek out tools and practices geared towards balancing the body and soul.

By the afternoon, the moon teams up with ambitious Mars in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus. Together, this earthy energy gives us both the motivation and foresight needed to create a plan and successfully execute it.

Towards the evening, the Taurus moon joins forces with love planet Venus in pragmatic Capricorn. Under this Moon-Venus combo, it’s a good time for taking care of practical matters like our finances or grocery shopping. It can also be a good time for connecting with people that we value most. Providing support or assistance to others in tangible ways is encouraged too.

The focus today is on your money and resources. If you've been worried about it, you could get what you need by way of an unexpected blessing, a gift, or a job-related opportunity.

Don’t be too proud to ask for help. There's a good chance that you can get whatever you need as you have people rallying behind you now. Meanwhile, time spent on things that inspire you pays off.

You might not have extra energy that you're used to, which is a sign to take it easy and relax as best as you can. Try to unplug from the world. On another note, good financial tidings arrive.

If you’ve hoping to establish a partnership or reach an agreement with someone, expect things to go smoothly today. Meanwhile, someone may want to help or assist you today — say yes.

You might find that things go much smoother today than they have in a while. Keep in mind that there's no need to rush or plow through projects. Try to take it as easy as you can.

You're in the mood for an escape today. Spending some time in the fresh air or another part of your city, could do you good. If it’s been a while since you’ve traveled, perhaps it’s time to plan a trip.

You’re craving closeness today. It’s the perfect time to connect with your bae or your loved ones. By expressing what you're feeling, even if it’s uncomfortable, can help bring people closer to you.

Others may be looking to you for guidance or support. Know that your wit, compassion, and creativity are exactly what people need right now. Meanwhile, love may be knocking at your door.

While you might not be able to shirk your responsibilities, try take some time out to nourish your mind and care for your body. Additionally, it’s OK to be picky about what you give effort to today.

You should be in an upbeat mood. If so, try to be as present to those good feelings as possible, even if it seems like you don’t have a reason. By choosing joy, you choose yourself.

Home and family are the focus. Try to slow down and tune in with the people that you love. If you're feeling sluggish, take it as a cue to get nourishment you need. Feed your body, feed your soul.

Something you’ve been wishing for could pan out or come true for you today. Keep your expectations positive. Meanwhile, an opportunity could arrive by someone you know.

