Bustle Newsletter: January 7, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ghia Founder Mélanie Masarin Spends Most Of Her Days Saying “No”

The 30-year-old entrepreneur and CEO had already held roles at Glossier and Dig before she launched Ghia, a non-alcoholic spirit inspired by the aperitivo culture of Masarin’s native France. It’s not intended to imitate alcohol or offer an alternative buzz, like CBD soda for example, but rather to create “meaningful experiences.” Here, Masarin tells Bustle about how following her passions coincidentally built her career, finding her mentors in industry leaders, and the power of saying “no.” Read More

The Latest

11 Mocktail Ideas For Dry January, Straight From TikTok

If you’re challenging yourself to cut back on drinking this month, either going totally cold turkey or opting for the Ghia-approved dry-ish January, here are TikTok’s go-to mocktail recipes for mojitos, sangrias, margaritas, and more. Read More

9 Unexpected Ways To Wear Metallic Eyeshadow

Not that you need one, but Euphoria’s second season premiere this weekend presents the perfect excuse to get experimental with your lids. Keep it cool with silvers, warm up your lids with a bronze shadow, or channel the ’70s with a slew of funky colors. Read More

Today’s Reads

A Complete Guide To The Hype House Controversies

Netflix’s new reality series, which hit the streamer today, follows the lives of several TikTok influencers who occupy the collab house (which is actually a $5 million mansion) of the same name. And while some of the original Hype House founding members are featured in the show, several of the biggest stars — like the D’Amelio sisters and Addison Rae — moved out. Here’s everything you need to know before you tune in this weekend. Read More

Brittany Snow & Jaspre Guest Share Their “Out-There” Wellness Routines

The two friends and co-founders of September Letters, a mental health platform, share how they take care of themselves — which includes everything from energy therapy to takeout and The Bachelor. Read More

I Tried Grow With Jo’s Walking Workouts For A Week & Here’s My Honest Review

The workouts, perfect for apartment-dwellers, are all about 20 to 30 minutes and include a mix of different exercises like side reaches, front kicks, and squats, and you march in place between circuits. It might *sound* like a piece of cake, sure, but add it all up and you get a surprisingly tough HIIT-style workout that leaves you drenched by the end. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Unfinished business is no match for you today. Read More

More Good Stuff