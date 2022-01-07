Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 7, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 7.

The mellow vibe continues with the moon still in chilled-out Pisces for today. The moon teams up with social Venus in hardworking Capricorn in the early morning, followed by a meeting with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Together, this cosmic combination offers us the nudge we need to take care of the unfinished business on our plate, especially when it comes to following-up or reconnecting with someone for an important task.

Later in the morning, the moon meets up with hazy Neptune in Pisces, sending us some calming energy. As such, take advantage of it by easing into the day ahead or keeping your to-do list light. However, the downside to this planetary pairing can be confusion and anxiety. As such, we’re encouraged to utilize tools for relaxation and rest, like a stress-relieving tea.

Since Pisces is a compassionate sign with a love for helping others, and Capricorns are reliable and protective people, today also encourages to support others in any way that we can. Under the Pisces moon, we can expect to feel a mix of selflessness and empathy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that there’s no need to rush things right now. Productivity isn’t a form of validation or an indicator of your worth. Your plans will all come together in due time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could experience a moment of serendipity that reminds you that you’re on the right track and you’ll soon reach your goal or objective. Make sure an old way of thinking isn’t limiting you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to decision making or goal setting, try to be clear on what you want. There’s a strong chance that whatever you ask for you will get. Make sure it’s worth something to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't underestimate how inspiring you can be to others today. Go ahead, share your wisdom, your art, or your truth. People will be moved by what you have to offer.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If work has been more than you can handle, perhaps it’s time to renegotiate your duties or your schedule with your employer. Additionally, reprioritizing the items on your to-do list can help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you need to decompress, connecting with your partner or someone you love could provide you with a nice distraction from the stress of the day. Let others help you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been feeling overwhelmed, try to slow down and get centered. Giving a little extra attention to your home space can help you feel good too. Clear out the clutter.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been having difficulty in getting a project completed, today provides you with the chance to finally put it to bed. A creative a-ha moment will help you move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your attention turns towards your interior life as you get a reminder that the relationships you have to the people you love most are a salve and an anchor for you. Cherish them today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ready to have a heart-to-heart with someone? You’ve got your chance today. Patience and understanding will help the conversation to go over well. Let your intuition guide you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been worried about a financial issue, you could receive a blessing today, helping to ease your mind. On another note, if there’s something you want, don’t be afraid to ask for it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reach out to your friends or your network for support if you’re feeling confused or distressed. An old friend or someone you haven’t heard from in a while could show up for you at the right time.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.