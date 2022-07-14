A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Chloe Cherry’s Secret For Glossy, Smudge-Proof Lips

Chloe Cherry has a memorable face. Even if you haven’t watched the second season of Euphoria — in which Cherry plays drug dealer Fezco’s heroin-addicted, bubble-headed roommate Faye — you might recognize her now-iconic pout from a handful of fashion campaigns. Here, the actor (and hopeful rapper!) tells us about the only red lipstick she’ll ever wear, her lifelong dedication to blue eyeshadow, and about her musical aspirations. Read More

18 TikTok-Famous Beauty Buys Under $18

The beauty of the “clean girl aesthetic” is that all the micro-trends cropping up in response — like the Hailey Bieber-approved gym lips and the slicked back bun — are relatively easy (and cheap!) to execute. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Is Having A Baby With Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate

A source close to the former couple told Bustle that the baby was conceived via surrogate back in November, *before* Kardashian found out Thompson was having a baby with someone else. (But don’t worry, they’re not back together… at least for now.) And if you’re Keeping Up with the math there, that timeline means the little one is due any day now. All around, big day for celeb baby news. Read More

What Do We Owe Each Other?

Earlier this week, a new study found that nearly two-thirds of Americans say their lives are either “completely the same” (12%) or “somewhat the same” (54%) as they were before the pandemic. But for folks dealing with chronic illness and disability, that simply isn’t the case. “I believe I have a right to exist safely in public spaces,” writes Hannah Soyer. “Do others have an obligation to make that happen?” Read More

How To Rock "Peekaboo" Highlights On Blonde Hair For The Ultimate Y2K Look

Consider this look, which Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have been fans of lately, the lowest of low-maintenance highlight options — it’s a fun way to play with color with literally zero commitment, no one will see that it’s grown out for probably six months. Read More

Regina Spektor Loves Kate Bush As Much As You Do

After a six-year hiatus, the queen of the indie girl bop is back with Home, before and after, an album that features massive epics and Macedonian orchestras. (What can’t she do?) Here, the singer-songwriter talks to Bustle about her sparse childhood in the USSR in the ‘80s, making her first album 20 years ago, and her go-to karaoke song. Read More

