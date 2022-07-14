Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 14, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 14, 2022.

The day offers us a very mixed bag of energy. Though when the moon is in unconventional Aquarius, as she will be early this morning, we’re encouraged to expect the unexpected. However, we might need to be mindful of some potentially irritable and volatile vibes come later this afternoon. That’s because the Aquarius moon gets into a confrontation with stubborn Mars in Taurus, which could lead to dissension or conflict.

One of the best ways to navigate today’s turbulent cosmic weather is by being mindful of being too inflexible or extreme in our behavior and actions. Moving the restless energy through our body with dance or exercise could also be a good way to bring our stress levels down.

Meanwhile, Venus in versatile Gemini squares off with foggy Neptune in Pisces near the start of the day as well, blurring the lines and triggering our insecurities, which could also fuel the contention in the air. The good news is that supportive Saturn in Aquarius will be lending a helping hand to Venus — helping us to find our confidence or exercise our boundaries where appropriate. Towards the late afternoon, Jupiter in enthusiastic Aries makes a friendly connection to the Aquarius moon, bringing a little levity to an otherwise intense day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you and a friend aren’t on the same page, have a conversation about it. Avoid jumping to conclusions or ghosting on the text thread. It’s possible for the two of you to work things out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have your way of doing things but it won’t hurt you to try something new or learn from someone else’s approach. In terms of your money or resources, know that you don’t have to buy love or loyalty.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be questioning who you are or your achievements today. Be mindful of telling yourself old and inaccurate stories about your worth. A friend will be a source of support — talk to them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t need to stress yourself in trying to keep up with what others might be doing or accomplishing. Your only goal for today is to make the most of where you currently are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re no stranger to the spotlight, but today pushes you to be mindful of how much of yourself you’re sharing with others online and IRL. Save some of those things just for you and your closest peeps.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that you can’t rescue others, no matter how much potential a person might have. For now, focus on doing what you need to do for your own happiness and success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re not perfect, Libra — nor should you try to be. Those that love you will love you most because of your authenticity. Whatever you do today, let the real you step out and shine.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today might bring you a lesson around maintaining boundaries as someone could try to overstep yours. On a similar note, if someone is giving you shady vibes, trust your instincts.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to overcommit yourself today. However, if you’re feeling like you’ve got too much to handle, don’t let the need to be nice or liked saddle you with responsibility. Speak up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your motivation might be lower than usual today. Try not to push yourself harder than you need to go, especially if you’re just not feeling the vibe. Take time to take care of you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not want to admit that something’s upset you or got under your skin. Though know that you’re being given the opportunity to fully express what you feel so can get what you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Anxiety or worry could send you into a tailspin today. Take this as an opportunity to get yourself grounded again with the support of a loved one or making your me-time a priority.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.