A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

BeautyTok’s “Doe Eye” Vs. “Siren Eye” Battle Is Heating Up

It’s time to draw a line (liquid or pencil, it’s up to you) in the eye makeup sand and decide where you stand. Are you a fan of the wide-eyed, innocent “doe” look? Or is the sultry, elongating “siren” eye more your vibe? Beauty influencers on TikTok have strong opinions about their faves, but luckily there are plenty of tutorials for both options. Read More

THE LATEST

Why Everyone Is Talking About The Model In Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Video

There are a few reasons why you should check out this music video: The first is that Harry’s polka dot Gucci pajamas make an appearance. The second? That would be his co-star, THEA. There’s a good chance you might recognize the model from runway fashion collections for young emerging designers like FKA Twigs’ favorite, Liza Keane. Read More

15 Of The Best Binders You Can Buy, According To A Trans Person

As more retailers have started offering binders and compression tops, the options available to trans people are growing. But wearing the wrong size or shape of binder can be detrimental to your health. Luckily, writer James Hale compiled a list of the ​​most comfortable, versatile, and well-made binders you can buy. Read More

MUST READS

Prince Harry Remembers Princess Diana In A Moving Speech At The UN

Speaking at an event in honor of Nelson Mandela Day, the Duke of Sussex recalled his own mother’s visit to Cape Town in 1997, during which the Princess of Wales met with the late South African president. Harry shared details of a photograph of Diana’s meeting with Mandela, that he believes radiates Diana’s “joy and playfulness.” Read More

20 Dystopian Books To Read Now

It’s understandable if you’re feeling pretty hopeless right now, as most of the issues facing society — from the coronavirus pandemic to Russian aggression in Ukraine — are largely out of your control. But reading about terrible things can sometimes make you feel more prepared to face them, so if you’ve got the stomach for it, consider picking up a dystopian book. Read More

26 Editor-Approved Items To Shop At Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

While it goes by quickly, the Nordstrom anniversary sale is really the best time to snag those cult-classic fashion and beauty products. You can find Nike sneakers, Dior Addict lip glosses, and Diptyque candles at major discounts, and plenty of cool gift sets. And that’s only the tip of the shopping iceberg. Read More

ASTROLOGY

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Easy does it. Read More

WHAT ELSE WE’RE READING