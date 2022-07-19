Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 19, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 19, 2022.

Power is a key theme for today with the moon in headstrong Aries. Whenever the moon is in this fiery sign, our confidence and can-do energy goes up significantly. Meanwhile, at the start of the day, chatty Mercury leaves intuitive Cancer and enters bold and determined Leo.

With Mercury in Leo, we can expect words and ideas to be more forceful now, both in terms of what we’re getting and what we’re putting out there. Having Mercury stationed in Leo can be a wonderful time for creative inspiration or pursuits. The downside of course, is the danger of being too arrogant or stubborn to hear what others have to say.

At the same time, there’s a tough opposition between the sun in protective Cancer and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn at play today. As a result, it could bring some unhealthy behavior or negativity out of the woodwork today. In thinking about power and how it’s used, this Sun-Pluto aspect could expose those that are abusing it. This cosmic combination could also empower us through the act of letting go, being authentic, or standing up for ourselves.

Throw your hater-blockers on today and focus on bringing your best self to whatever it is you’re doing. Avoid looking to others for attention or approval. Just do what comes natural to you.

You have a way of seeing the world that others might not agree with. Keep in mind that it’s not your job to try and push them to see or do things your way. Focus on yourself for now.

Pangs of insecurity could strike today, leaving you feeling wobbly or perhaps a bit envious of someone else. You’ve got some good things going for you. Maybe writing them down will remind you.

You, more than anyone, knows the dangers of being around negative people for too long. Today reminds you to trust your intuition and pull back if you’re not feeling the vibes.

A health or wellness matter could be hindering your work life or your ability to handle your responsibilities. Consider what changes you need to make to best take care of you.

Take care that your pride isn’t getting in the way of you receiving what you need today. With a spotlight on your resources, it will only benefit you to get all the support you that you’re able to access.

Don’t allow yourself to get stuck on the past or focus solely on things that have gone wrong. You have the opportunity to start anew or do something different. Utilize the power and connections you have.

You can accomplish a great deal today when you put your mind to it. Take care not to second-guess yourself or overthink things. You know what to do — just do it.

Think of today as an opportunity to purge or release something that doesn’t work for you anymore. It could be something big or something small. Either way, your ready for something better.

Try not to be too hard on others, or yourself for that matter. Being understanding in your approach will help you avoid doing anything too heavy-handed or extreme. Easy does it.

Can you stand back for a bit and allow yourself to go more with the flow? One way you can do this is by allowing others to pick up the slack or take the reins. You don’t have to do it all.

Avoid comparing yourself to other people and what they may (or may not) be doing. Embrace your path and keep walking it the best way that you know how. You’ll get there.

