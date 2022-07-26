A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

10 Fall Fashion Trends That Are About To Take Over Your Wardrobe

For the past week during this hellish heatwave, I’ve been reporting to you live from the spot in my apartment directly between my AC unit and my fan. So, while the thought of draping myself in layers and layers of fabric is somewhat repulsive at this precise moment, the fantasy of weather cold enough to warrant such an outfit is straight-up tantalizing. But this year, let’s all vow to aspire to fall ’fits that are more fun than the standard “sweater + jeans + some take on black boots = dressed” formula. We’re talking funky wooden clogs and pumped-up loafers! Knits with hemlines that make absolutely zero sense! Maxi skirts so long that any Catholic school teacher would approve! Cargo pants with no fewer than 10 pockets! And… trucker hats? IDK, don’t knock it till you try it. Read More

The Latest

Why This Week’s New Moon Will Bring Out Your Inner Lion

Summer’s most exciting lunation is right around the corner, and Leo’s passionate and positive energy is here to help you to embody the feistiest, most fabulous version of yourself. Now, let’s get to manifesting. Read More

The Y2K Hair Trend That's Haunting My FYP

Like crimping, zig-zag parts, and spiky up-dos, the hair gems of your adolescence are back in a big way, and BeautyTok has discovered a nifty tool that applies the little sparkly stones with a very satisfying “click.” (Could you just peel them off and apply them with your hands? Definitely yes. But where’s the fun in that?) TBD on how easy it is to pull them off, however. Read More

The Latest Bachelorette Shake-Up *Finally* Gave Gabby & Rachel Some Clarity

Despite the show’s assurances that it wouldn’t pit the two leads against each other (like the last time we had two Bachelorettes), that’s, uh, exactly what happened. And of course it did, when the extent of the guidance from the showrunners seemed to be “IDK, y’all figure it out.” So, after some of the guys were hella rude, Gabby and Rachel took ~their journeys~ into their own hands… sort of. Ugh, what a mess. Read More

Must Reads

Every Romantic Look Jennifer Lopez Has Worn On Her Parisian Honeymoon

J. Lo knows we are all way too invested in the full IRL rom-com that is Bennifer 2.0. And she’s giving us exactly what we need to *stay* invested with these romantic coastal-grandma-meets-eurocore honeymoon looks. Read More

I Dyed My Virgin Hair “Kendall Jenner Red” & Now I’m A Different Person

Bustle social media strategist Kimberly Perry never had a desire to color her hair, “partly because of my Libra sun, partly [due to] the fear of damage,” she writes, that went out the window after she saw Kendall’s trendy copper locks. So she went straight to the source: Jenner’s colorist Jenna Perry. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

What brings you comfort? Read More

More Good Stuff