Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 26, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 26, 2022.

The moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer, making the people and things nearest and dearest to our heart the main focus. That said, the day starts off a bit rocky due la luna getting some friction from over-the-top Jupiter in Aries. Usually a Moon-Jupiter aspect can put us in a good mood, but sometimes, if we’re feeling crabby, Jupiter’s influence can just end up adding more fuel to the fire.

On the bright side, the moon receives some help later in the morning from sweet Venus in Cancer. Together, this cosmic combo encourages us to seek refuge in the things that offer us a feeling of security and comfort, like a favorite sweater or time spent with a beloved family member. By being in the spaces that nurture us most, it can help us best navigate the tension in the air as Mercury in bold Leo faces off with Mars in headstrong Taurus this afternoon. Moon-Mars pairings like this can make everything extra annoying and agitating, which could lead to heated confrontations.

Taking a cue from the planets in Cancer, we can keep stress and frustration to a minimum by being selective about who gets our time and energy. The Cancer moon teams up with Mars in Taurus by later this eve, and inspires us to remain firm with our boundaries. Meanwhile, this planetary pairing also suggests that we look to physical nourishment, like a nutritious meal or a relaxing bath to help us with managing our emotions. The moon’s contentious meeting with wounded Chiron in Aries by late tonight will call for some soothing self-care.

Try not to allow your emotions to dictate how you spend your cash today. You might find yourself doing more impulse shopping than you’d really like. If you need a pick-me-up, connect with family.

There’s a strong chance that you’re more irritable or moodier than you would like to be right now. Now’s not the time to swallow your feelings. Talk to someone who can help you get it all out.

It’s hard to ignore the level of fatigue that you’re dealing with today. If you’re feeling unfocused, try not to feel guilty about it. Instead, look to ways that you can best pamper yourself.

You might be moved to help out a friend today, which could have you picking up the tab or spending beyond your means. Take a moment to reconsider. Focus on your needs for now.

Be mindful of overpromising on something or sharing information publicly that you might not be able to confirm or back up at the moment. Lay low for a bit and keep things behind the scenes.

Could you be getting in your own way today by trying to stay in control of every single task or detail? The signs seem to point to yes. Make things easier on yourself by delegating.

Avoid focusing too much on what others have to say about you. Celebrate yourself and your wins instead. You’ll be pleasantly surprised to see how many others jump on board.

No matter how badly you might want to give someone back the same negative energy they gave you, there are times when it just doesn’t make sense to engage. Don’t give them that much power over you.

You might be inspired to start a new project or take off running with a new plan. However, you probably don’t have the bandwidth for it right now. Tackle what’s already on your to-do list.

Be brave in sharing yourself with others today. You’ll find that people will love how genuine and relatable you are. This is a good time for letting folks in. Don’t shut them out.

Trying to communicate or work with others could be a real headache today. Don’t let it get you down. Make your well-being a priority first and you’ll end up making progress.

You’re reminded that there’s only so many hours in a day. Be careful of pushing yourself faster than you can comfortably go. You don’t need to use up all your free time.

