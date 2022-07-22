Calling all summer witches! One of the loveliest lunations of the year is coming in hot, and it’s guaranteed to serve up some sunshine-filled blessings that can help make your dreams come true. The July 2022 new moon — which takes place on July 28 — is making some auspicious planetary connections that will light up our hearts with good vibes and ignite a desire to chase after our passions. Knowing the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon can help you maximize on all the manifestation magic it has to offer.

New moons in astrology always correspond with the energy of new beginnings, as this dark lunar phase is considered the reset point of the moon’s monthly cycle. New moons occur when the sun and moon align at the same point in the zodiac. This alliance of the luminaries can help us to more easily connect with our intuition, take the first steps toward our future goals, or give us a boost to finally turn over a new leaf. Because the July 2022 new moon happens to be hitting in the prideful and distinguished sign of Leo, its spiritual meaning is all about going big, forgetting our fears, and being willing to stand tall our power. It’s a time to follow your heart toward exciting new endeavors.

Read on for all the deets on the spiritual meaning of July’s new moon and connect with the summer’s most exciting lunation.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of July’s New Moon?

Fierce, fiery, and full of confidence, the July 2022 new moon in Leo shifts our focus onto manifesting every burning desire in our hearts. Leo zodiac energy is all about passion, warmth, and positivity, and this show-stopping sign isn’t afraid to steal the spotlight — so now is a time to allow your goals to take center stage. This lunar moment helps us to channel Leo’s lion-like regality and embody the feistiest and most fabulous versions of ourselves. Whether you hope to manifest romance, career success, or creative inspiration, this is an extremely powerful opportunity to think beyond what you once believed was possible and move forward with total trust in your ability to make miraculous things happen.

Much of magic held within this lunation can be attributed to the fiery trine aspect taking place between the sun and moon in Leo and Jupiter in go-getter Aries. This connection serves as an explosive sparkler of good luck, pouring optimism and potential over all of our endeavors. While new moons are almost always supportive of starting new things, this one is especially primed for setting lofty intentions and fully leveling up when it comes to what we think we can achieve. Jupiter in astrology is all about expansion — and because it’s currently in fire sign Aries, its even more bold and fearless about pushing past limitations and accomplishing new things. As it connects with the new moon, it’ll bestow all zodiac signs with an even stronger sense of faith, hope, and generosity.

In addition to the maximalist mysticism of the new moon’s trine to Jupiter, we’ll also be working with some steamy romantic energy: Sensual planet Venus will be making a flirty sextile aspect with sexual planet Mars at the time of this lunation. This easygoing connection between the two love planets bodes well for anyone setting relationship-related intentions. Look out for flying sparks between you and a special someone, and don’t be afraid to share your feelings or chase after what you want.

How To Work With July’s New Moon Energy

This midsummer lunation is one of the most ideal moments for manifestation in 2022, so gather up those crystals, candles, and lists of intentions, and get ready to make some magic. Leo energy wants to be the best and shine the brightest, and this fixed fire sign is willing to work hard until it reaches the top — so now is not the time to doubt your abilities or settle for the lowest-hanging fruit. As you focus on what you want to achieve, whether the goals span the coming month or the coming year, this lunation reminds us of the importance of believing in our own unlimited potential. If you had no limitations whatsoever, what would you want? Allow yourself to boldly claim the loftiest of your desires.

Leo is the sign that rules with matters of the heart — which includes the things that bring us joy and happiness, as well as everything that heats up our passionate sides. This makes the Leo new moon a fantastic time to cast a love spell to bring romance into your life or breathe more luck into your relationships. You can also align with Leo’s ruling element of fire by doing a candle ritual to help manifest abundance, sensuality, or success in any area of your choosing. Additionally, because Leo is associated with creativity and passion projects, this is an important time to boost intentions that relate to your hobbies, side hustles, or artistic pursuits. Channel this artistic inspiration into making a vision board that can remind you of your ultimate goals and motivate you to keep working until you reach them. The sky is the limit, especially with this lucky lunation on our side. Allow Leo’s self-assured sense of confidence help you fully shoot for the stars.