A version of this content appeared in Bustle's daily newsletter on July 28, 2022.

Help — I’m Still Stuck On My Narcissistic Ex

“I don’t want to make you feel more fixated on the amount of time you’ve been affected by this breakup, but I do think two years of thinking about a person every day is a lot,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “I have to give my girl, the passing of time, her due: She’s a fantastic healer. But time can’t always fix everything.” Sometimes, you need a little assist from my other girl, therapy with a licensed professional. Read More

The Latest

How Jupiter Retrograde Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

There’s a lot going on in the universe today. First and foremost, we’ve got a new Beyoncé album at midnight — I think that counts as a cosmic event at this point. Plus, the new moon’s in Leo, and Jupiter kicks off its annual retrograde, joining both Saturn AND Neptune in a backspin period. Here’s how to deal, and what every sign should expect. Read More

According To Psychologists, Dopamine Dressing Is Actually A Real Thing

After such a rough couple of years, no wonder Barbiecore/Valentino pink is having such a moment right now. (Also please use this article to justify whatever fun wearable thing you have sitting in your cart right now, I insist.) Read More

Must Reads

Why This Intensive Moisturizer Is The Ultimate French-Girl Beauty Product

Nope, it’s not La Mer, and in fact it costs approximately $340 less than that. BeautyTok’s beloved Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is made by a true Parisian skin care brand that’s been around since 1950. It garnered a cult following for its ability to not only hydrate skin, but also treat irritating conditions like eczema and inflammation, thanks to its A-list ingredients. Read More

Amanda Matta Isn't Afraid To Spill Royal Family Tea On TikTok

Most people fall into one of two camps — you’re either a royal diehard, someone who wakes up at 4am to watch their wedding processionals on TV, or you don’t really care about them at all and kinda wish they’d go away. Matta gives a voice to all the people who fall somewhere in between, people who are interested in the royals but willing to be critical of them. Here, she dishes to Bustle about who she thinks really made *that* comment about Meghan & Harry’s children, her latest royal rabbithole, and the weirdest DM she’s gotten. Read More

Astrology

More Good Stuff