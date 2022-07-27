Retrograde periods have earned a reputation for bringing chaotic vibes. Luckily, Jupiter retrograde 2022 isn’t the kind that foils your plans or stirs up tension. Instead, it empowers you to do some serious spiritual maintenance. Between July 28 and November 23, Jupiter spends time in cutthroat Aries before making waves in sensitive water sign, Pisces. This transit is deeply personal and sets the mood for major reflection. It’s a period of acknowledging our inner growth and expanding on our hearts and minds. With the lucky gas giant planet offering support in our quest for self-improvement, you’ll want to know how Jupiter retrograde 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

There’s a reason Jupiter is associated with abundance and prosperity. It’s a benefic planet, meaning it’s associated with positive influences. The planet is all about personal development, spiritual growth, and searching for a deeper meaning. When Jupiter is direct, there’s a newfound sense of optimism as well as an immense urgency to sightsee, explore, and feed our minds with large pockets of information. “When the planet retrogrades, we turn that bushy tailed outlook inward,” astrologer Erin River Sunday tells Bustle. “It’s a fertile period to connect with your inner compass and acknowledge your soul’s evolving journey.”

When Jupiter retrograde travels through gutsy Aries, you may notice exciting developments in the seeds you’ve planted this year — whether that’s making business moves or manifesting romance. But Jupiter retrograde is asking us to align these things with our inner purpose. “Once Jupiter re-enters Pisces, we’re taking an empathetic stance towards others and appreciating the bigger picture of collective healing,” Sunday says. Since it’s an auspicious planet, the impact of the gas giant’s backspin a lot more subtle and even cathartic.

But that’s not to say that the planet’s influence should be underestimated. “This transit amplifies our search for sovereignty, and echoes the fact that by healing ourselves, we’ll be able to heal the world,” explains Sunday. Keep reading to find out how Jupiter retrograde 2022 will affect your zodiac sign and how you’ll expand your inner growth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s no shortage of good vibes during Jupiter’s backspin, Aries. The heavenly body has been activating your sense of self since May, and once it backspins in dreamy Pisces later on, expect massive revelations as it relates to your personal development.

“This retrograde period will have you contemplating the deeper meaning behind all your recent growth,” says Sunday. “Take this time to ensure that the ‘self’ you're portraying to the world is informed by authentic belief.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter retrograde is firing up your subconscious needs and desires, pushing your own limits to what is possible. While it’s a time to slow down and acknowledge your efforts, when Jupiter enters Pisces later on, you may find support of your spiritual journey from being with the company of others.

“You’ve been busy experiencing a newfound expanse in life’s solitary moments, and Jupiter’s retrograde will be no different,” explains Sunday. “Rather than outsourcing your spirituality, though, see if you can’t become your own best teacher now… and share all that newfound wisdom with your friends!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter’s retrograde is buzzing up your social life, Gemini, and it’s becoming clear that your community greatly impacts your inner growth. Right now, Jupiter is asking you to root out those who are sincerely supportive of you and those who are enabling not-so-great qualities.

“Forever the social butterfly, Jupiter’s transit through your eleventh house has made you even more appreciative of your friends than usual,” explains Sunday. “But as busy and fun as your summer has been, the latter part of the retrograde will have you refocusing on work. Ensure you’re climbing the right ladder.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the intensity of Cancer season behind us, there may be some residual melancholy lingering. But fear not — Jupiter’s backspin is offering a break from the summertime sadness by focusing on your career as you align yourself with work and your inner purpose.

“You might look back and not exactly call this summer fun, but you would definitely call it productive,” Sunday says. “This is the time to relish in your recent accolades and concretize the systems that set you up for success.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Ready to get your eat, pray, love on? Jupiter’s retrograde is feeding your sense of spiritual wanderlust as it inspires you to explore new places and cultures. Expect to purge any negative energy as Jupiter moves into Pisces in October.

“Since Jupiter began its jaunt through Aries, you’ve been scouring fresh horizons,” explains Sunday. “While the great benefic retrogrades through your house of travel, you’ll likely be plotting the next steps of your journey. Let your heart direct where you’re headed next.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Most of Jupiter’s retrograde will be spent releasing all that has been holding you back or otherwise hindering your inner growth. This is an intense period of reflection, so don’t hesitate to lean on your closest relationships for comfort as you traverse in your spiritual journey.

“Despite Jupiter being a happy-go-lucky planet, it might’ve felt anything but while traversing your eighth house of transformation,” says Sunday. “You’re on a healing journey now, and the retrograde period will remind you of the loving partnerships that are helping you survive it.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With Jupiter’s backspin orbiting your house of partnerships, love is very much on your mind. It’s okay to lean on your partnerships, but right now, you’re being asked to dissect the relationship dynamics and reflect on how much merit you give them in regards to your personal growth.

“You’ve been feeling very lucky in the love department lately, with paramours likely lined up around the block,” Sunday explains. “But Jupiter’s retrograde period will remind you that committed partnerships are not always just fun and games — focusing on boundaries now will make you stronger.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s a good time to incorporate new self-care routines the immense changes you’ve made so far, Scorpio. Jupiter retrograde is helping you take control of your inner healing while reminding you of the support and care you’re getting from your personal one-on-one relationships.

“You could easily be in the best shape of your life right now, as Jupiter has been injecting some newfound hope into your health and daily life,” explains Sunday. “While the retrograde period isn’t likely to throw you off course, ensuring your routine is sustainable long-term will be a good use of your time.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Jupiter retrograde is providing all the warm and fuzzy feelings, Sagittarius, and it’s restoring your faith. This transit is giving you a newfound sense of appreciation for your passions and how they’ve contributed to your inner purpose.

“Jupiter’s retrograde will have you reassessing your home and private life,” explains Sunday. “While the early part of the transit will have you flirting with the best of them, by late October, you’re beginning to question if your latest moves have been in alignment with your truth. When it comes to security, listen to yourself first.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Jupiter’s retrograde is all about getting back to your roots, Capricorn. You’re being asked to reflect on your sense of home and family. More often than not, you’re a lone wolf when it comes to your inner growth — but this transit is helping you acknowledge the domestic support that helps you achieve your goals.

“While you’re typically preoccupied with your public roles, Jupiter’s retrograde in Aries has you focused on family time,” explains Sunday. “You could’ve moved over the summer, or are otherwise expanding your foundations. There could be some emotional projects that need your attention now.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an air sign, your head is chronically in the clouds, but Jupiter’s retrograde is having you think deeply about the material world. This transit is all about aligning your communication skills and self-expression with how you truly feel.

“Jupiter has been very happily introducing you to new people and teaching you fascinating things while in Aries, and now is the moment for categorizing everything you’ve learned,” says Sunday. “If there are books left unread and conversations gone unfinished, commit to seeing them through.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Time to come back down to earth, Pisces. This period is about recalibrating your focus so that it aligns with the material world. Right now it’s about finding equilibrium between your inner needs and the external acquisition of possessions and material goods.

“You’ve been learning the valuable lessons of resources since May 10th, and Jupiter’s retrograde will continue to cement them,” Sunday says. “If you’ve discovered a new appreciation for tangible goods, ask yourself how you can utilize them to stand even firmer in your truth.”