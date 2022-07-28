If there’s one common denominator among all skin types, it’s that everyone wants — and needs — a properly hydrated complexion. No one would deny the aesthetic appeal of pillowy plumpness and a dewy glow, of course. But, more than that, moisturized skin is the first and most important step in protecting the skin barrier — aka the shield that locks in moisture and keeps out problematic pollutants so that your complexion stays healthy and radiant. Even still, despite one’s best efforts, dry skin can sneak up on you.

With cooler, drier months approaching, it’s that much more important to stock up on products that will combat dryness and deliver on the moisture. One such example is the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. This multi-use hydrating powerhouse has garnered a cult following among skin care experts, celebs, and beauty aficionados alike — and for good reason. In fact, #embryolisse returns over 13 million results on TikTok. According to the brand, one bottle of the Lait-Crème is sold every 10 seconds all over the world (casual). So what’s all the fuss about?

You may have come across the brand on BeautyTok, or perhaps in a French pharmacy. But if you’re not familiar, Embryolisse is a true Parisian skin care brand that’s been around since 1950 that was founded by a dermatologist who wanted to treat the most sensitive of skin types and conditions. Its super-gentle formulas have been a French-girl favorite ever since — and then gained even more of a mass following once it officially became available stateside in 2019.

Newton, Massachusetts-based dermatologist Dr. Papri Sarkar, M.D. says she first discovered the French beauty product when she was in high school, back when she was determined to find something that soothed her dry, eczema-prone skin without clogging her pores. “As I’ve gotten older, my skin has gotten dryer and I’ve come to like the product more and more,” Sarkar notes.

She says the appeal for her, and for other fans, is that Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré packs a host of would-be “heavy” moisturizing ingredients but still manages to be relatively light and non-irritating. Sarkar also points to the cream’s impressive versatility: It can be used as a daily moisturizer, a mask, a makeup primer, and even a makeup remover. Keep scrolling for more expert insight on exactly how the product works as such a star multitasker.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré’s Star Ingredients

At its core, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré functions as an intensive moisturizer. To nourish and soften the skin, it relies on shea butter — an ingredient that board-certified dermatologist Dr. Morgan Rabach, M.D. says is rich in fatty acids plus vitamins A and E (two antioxidants) that both help protect against free radical damage and improve skin health. For added hydration, it contains soy proteins, which Rabach says may also work to brighten the complexion while also boosting collagen.

The cream is beloved for treating eczema and inflammation, and that’s largely thanks to the soothing aloe in its formula. On top of that, aloe works as a humectant, says Sarkar, so it draws even more moisture into your skin. Then there’s beeswax in the beauty product to seal all of that goodness in as it helps protect and restore the skin barrier, Rabach explains. Since beeswax is occlusive, Sarkar notes that it prevents transepidermal water loss (what it’s called when the moisture in your skin passively evaporates). And so you’re left with a creamy concoction that delivers major hydration that keeps your skin soft, smooth, and moisturized without feeling greasy.

Which Skin Types Can Use Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré?

The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is formulated with most people’s skin (including sensitive types) in mind. That said, it’s best for normal to dry types, conditions like eczema, and to counteract the effects of drying acne treatments like benzoyl peroxide. And remember, “A little goes a long way,” Sarkar says. Pro tip: She says you could even thin it out with water for a toned-down approach.

Because of the intense moisturizers and their occlusive properties, Sarkar says she cautions against using the cream in super humid environments, on oily skin, active breakouts, or if you deal with congested pores. It’s also worth noting that Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré contains perfumes, so, if you’re generally sensitive to scent additives, keep that in mind.

For most beauty routines, however, the Lait-Crème Concentré can be a welcome addition — one that you can use in countless different ways. “I’ve also used it as a pre-pool hair protector or pre-shampoo hair mask if my hair has taken too much of a beating from ocean waves,” Sarkar notes. “It’s really versatile.” Très impressive.

Experts:

Dr. Sarkar Papri, M.D., Newton, Massachusetts-based dermatologist

Dr. Morgan Rabach, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in New York City