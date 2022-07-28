Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 28, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 28, 2022.

Today marks a new moon in bold and creative Leo (1:55 p.m. ET). Since this stage of the lunar cycle usually offers us the chance to do something new, today’s cosmic event provides us with a big burst of excitement, and even some drama, to get us going. The energy of this Leo new moon inspires us to tap into our creativity, authenticity, and courage as means to press forward and achieve our goals.

However, this new moon doesn’t come without it’s share of challenges, as lucky and expansive Jupiter is set to go retrograde later this afternoon in enthusiastic Aries. This means that we’ll need to be mindful about doing anything too risky or executing a plan that hasn’t been well thought out. Although the friction between Mercury in confident Leo and unstable Uranus in Taurus by later this afternoon might make this difficult. This Mercury-Uranus aspect could have us making some hasty or rash decisions, especially if we’re on the receiving end of some worrisome news or feeling extra antsy.

The best way to harness the power of this Leo moon is by staying present in the moment. The New Moon in Leo asks us to be brave and open enough to welcome whatever shifts or changes we’re being encouraged to make. Though we might need to dig a little deeper for our faith and optimism under a Jupiter retrograde, now’s not the time to fear uncertainty but to make peace with it.

You’ve got some creative talents, but do you really need to try and monetize everything that you’re good at? It’s time to get back to doing things for fun, just for the sake of having some.

Is there a new home or zip code in your near future? Perhaps there’s a family-related matter that you’re ready to address. Either way, trust that things will work out. Don’t be afraid of change.

There could be news or information revealed to you that might seem like it’s out of left field. Whatever it is, avoid letting anxiety make your decisions for you. Talk to a wise and supportive friend.

Avoid overthinking about the future. You have resources, tools, or opportunities available to you that you can make use of in the here and now. If you don’t — ask. Chances are you’ll get what you need.

You’re feeling the pull to take yourself in a completely new direction. Though you might need to give yourself a little time to map out what that will look like. Have a little patience, friend.

The vibe probably feels extra stressful or worrisome today. Take this as your opportunity to start or revive your spiritual practice. Practicing the art of surrender and letting go will help too.

As you continue to grow and change as a person, it might be getting harder to feel at home within some of the circles that you currently belong. It’s time to find some new friendships.

You might be ready to make some career changes or claim your position in the spotlight. As such, it could feel like the competition is thick. Don’t worry about them. Keep honing your craft.

A new opportunity might look nice and shiny now. However, is it something that you could really see yourself invested in? Practice only saying yes to things your heart truly wants.

Vulnerability might not always be something that you’re comfortable with, but today gives you an opportunity to change that. Being interdependent with others allows for true independence.

Try not to let close-mindedness keep you from receiving advice or support that could actually benefit you. There are some great things that you can learn from others. Open up.

It feels like you’re going in circles but you’re not. You’re just learning how to get accustomed to planning your steps out and taking them a little at a time. For now, stick to the basics.

