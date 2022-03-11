A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Leighton Meester Is Done Playing Hollywood’s Game

The 35-year-old actor is out of her teen soap era and into her murder mystery era, starring Netflix’s new thriller, The Weekend Away, as a woman whose life is upended when her best friend is killed in cold blood. It’s a character she can relate to — not that anything like that has happened to her — but because the character is also 35 with a 10-month old, exactly her son’s age when she read the script. That hasn’t always been the case for Meester, best known for her iconic portrayal of Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, who’s privileged life of designer clothes and lavish parties couldn’t have been farther from reality. “Jimmy doesn’t like me!’ Who cares?,” she told Marie Claire back in 2012. “I was worried we didn’t have gas money or food.” Read More

Gigi Hadid's New Platinum Hair Proves Blonde Isn't Cheugy, TYVM

At a time when every other celeb appears to be opting for coppery red locks, Hadid’s new icy blonde stands out. You know what else isn’t cheugy? Donating all of your Fashion Month earnings to Ukraine. Read More

This Y2K Throwback Will Be The Most Versatile Thing In Your Closet This Spring

Denim skirts are back with a vengeance, but there are way more options out there than the teeny-tiny ones with the frayed hem that you remember from middle school. Go long and swingy (and pink!) for brunch, or try a curve-hugging midi length. Read More

Sabrina Carpenter Wants To Chase You With A Chainsaw

At 22, the triple threat has already acted in feature films and recorded four studio albums. One thing she’s dying to try? “I’d love to be a character for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and scare the sh*t out of people,” she says. Here she talks to Bustle about her distaste for parties, her upcoming album, and why it’s impossible to compare herself to other Disney stars. Read More

The 3 Most Common Mistakes People Make In Their Sex Lives

Sex is so personal and so emotional that it’s difficult to give blanket advice. But, according to Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit, there are a few unhelpful assumptions people seem to harbor that are making the whole ordeal a whole lot more stressful than it needs to be. Read More

This Body Scrub Turned My Shower Routine Into A Spa Session

“There are very few beauty products about which I’ll go out of my way to text friends,” writes Danielle Sinay, Bustle’s beauty writer, but this body scrub is an exception to the rule. “For the first time in my life, the skin on my body is truly glowing.” Read More

