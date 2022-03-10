This Body Scrub Turned My Shower Routine Into A Spa Session

There are very few beauty products or trends about which I’ll go out of my way to text friends, chat with colleagues, or interrupt dinner conversation to passionately talk about — then not rest until everyone else tries it, too. But I can now confirm that at least one product provokes this in me, as I’ve done all of the above in just this past week alone: the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate™ Resurfacing Body Scrub.

Yes, I’m this excited about something that doesn’t even go on my face. But maybe that’s why I’m so enthused: So much skin care prioritizes the face, practically ignoring the rest of the body, and I’d gotten into the habit of doing the same (sorry, skin on my limbs!). So when I finally found a product that actually made the skin on the rest of my body feel as good as that on my face, I knew I uncovered something really, really good — and simply couldn’t keep to myself. Read on to find out why.

First Up: The Basics

Inspired by Kate Somerville’s cult-favorite ExfoliKate™ Intensive face treatment, the recently launched Resurfacing Body Scrub behaves similarly to its beloved predecessor while elevating its most sought-after benefits. It’s formulated with an all-star roster of skin care MVPs such as pumice (aka volcanic rock), which is known for sloughing off dry and rough skin patches, plus a potent combination of alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHA) to peel off dead skin and polish the skin’s surface.

Not only does this exfoliant contain a trio of physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliants, but it works as a three-in-one treatment: In just one use, you get to reap the perks of a scrub, peel, and mask at once. After rinsing it off, you’re left with softer, smoother, more radiant skin. Oh, and your limbs will feel hydrated; all that exfoliation is balanced with calming and moisturizing aloe vera, honey, and soybean oil. Its smart formula makes it a perfect solution to treating everything from dry skin to roughness, flakes, and even keratosis pilaris.

To use, simply apply a dime-sized amount of the scrub to the areas in most need of exfoliation (I usually target my upper arms, elbows, and knees), and massage for 30 seconds. Allow it to sit for up to 3 minutes — I personally like to close my eyes and pretend I’m in a spa somewhere in Scandinavia, but to each their own — and prepare to behold your newly luminescent skin. Repeat two to three times a week.

Why I’m Obsessed

As I’ve admitted in the past, exfoliants only recently made their way into my beauty regimen, because, despite the countless benefits of promoting cellular turnover, I spent years convinced they would further irritate my perpetually inflamed skin. Of course, I was wrong, and I’ve since fallen in love with a handful of exfoliating products — but I never thought I’d love a body scrub, because I never thought I needed one. I was wrong about that, too: Apparently, my body was in dire need of an exfoliant.

How do I know? Well, for the first time in my life, the skin on my body is truly glowing. The robust yet gentle scrub immediately reveals lustrous skin, and it feels amazing when I massage it in without causing any irritation (to reiterate: I’m very sensitive!). It also smells amazing, as it’s not overly fragrant but contains the perfect blend of familiarly delicious ingredients that evoke the sensation of being at the spa. And that, might I add, is appropriate: After incorporating this into my body care routine twice a week, I now look forward to showers when I know I’ll be using it, as I always feel like I’ve just left a spa after use. It might be the same exact shower, in my same Brooklyn home, but the scrub still transforms my whole shower experience, elevating my mood and my skin. If I could, I think I’d bathe in it. (I know, I know, it’s for the shower.)

The TL;DR

Before I discovered this product, I didn’t do much to the skin on my body. I moisturized it only out of necessity and even this felt like a chore. But my entire perspective on body care has changed since I started using the Resurfacing Body Scrub. Now, applying moisturizer — especially after using it — feels like a religious experience. I carefully curate body products to complete my zen skin care ritual accordingly, and the same goes for what I use in the shower: On off days, I’ve switched my body wash to more closely resemble what I get from the scrub. It’s truly transformative, both in terms of cellular turnover and my soul, having done so much more than revitalize my body skin. I love this scrub so much it turned my shower experience into a spa-like self-care ritual.