Here's Your Horoscope For March 11, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 11.

We can expect to take a deep dive into an ocean of emotions today when the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer in the very early morning. Whenever the moon is stationed in this intuitive sign, we’re usually in a more introspective state of mind. It’s a day when we’re encouraged to focus on what’s happening in our private life.

At the start of the day, the moon in Cancer meets up with Mercury in compassionate Pisces, setting the mood for soul-baring and heartfelt conversations. It could be a good time to talk with a loved one or old friend if we’re in need of some comfort or reassurance. Listening to throwback songs or reminiscing over happy memories might also be the key to unlocking some feel-good vibes.

With the Cancer moon brushing up against Venus and Mars in cool and logical Aquarius by later today, expressing or receiving empathy may be hard to do. As a result, we’ll need to find a happy medium between honoring our feelings and taking a more objective approach. In some cases, it may be best to hide away and lay low for a bit until we’re feeling better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to handle things alone, but it's best to reach out for the support of your family if you need it. On the flip side, what are some small ways that you can better show up for others?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

More of a balance is needed between being plugged in and being unplugged today. Connect with people that fill you up and be mindful of the info you’re taking in. Laughter is medicine.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to get too discouraged or frustrated around a financial issue. You could be receiving some positive or promising updates when it comes to a financial or job related matter.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things are beginning to look up in your world. There could be someone or something you encounter today, that gives you a big dose of joy or hope. Go where your heart takes you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have some big plans that you want to tackle, but ask yourself: are those plans doable right now? You’re being pushed to take things slow and be more intuitive in how you manage your resources.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can handle things on your own, but why should you? Now's the time to talk to your friends or look into hiring the support you need. Additionally, can you hold space for someone without solving their problems?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be something good that comes out of a discussion with your co-worker or supervisor. Meanwhile, if you’ve been hard at work on a project, recognition could be coming your way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Instead of trying to push yourself to your limits today, consider the good it would do for you to have more a little more playtime instead. On a separate note, a creative project holds promise.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some tenderness today but take care that you're not trying to get it from the wrong place. If there's anything that you can do for yourself, love up on yourself as much as you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not on the same page with someone today, it's possible that you can find a resolution through communication and compassion. On a similar note, don't be shy to express your needs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been trying to build your bank account up, it may be a good time to ask for a pay raise or to increase your fees. Additionally, if you’ve been thinking about taking on a side gig, you can get it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative talents or genius is on point today. If you dare to put yourself or your ideas out there, expect positive feedback or results. Whatever you set your mind to, you can do.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.