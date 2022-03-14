A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Rihanna On The Y2K Beauty Trend She Cosigns & Her “Rebellious” Maternity Style

Leave it to Bad Gal RiRi to absolutely break the mold when it comes to pregnancy style. The Barbadian singer-turned-business-mogul came in hot with her announcement photos, and has only dialed the heat up from there. Whether it’s a sheer black babydoll negligee or an electric teal bodysuit, no look has been off limits for RiRi. “It’s been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she says. Here, she chats with Bustle about her approach to dressing right now, how pregnancy’s affected her skin care routine, and how she’s mentally prepping for motherhood. (No I’m not crying, you’re crying!) Read More

The Latest

This Year’s Best Fashion Trends Are Doing The Most, In A Good Way

With fashion month officially in the rear view mirror, it’s safe to say that everyone, designers included, is feeling a little extra in 2022. (And after the last few years, why shouldn’t we?!) Micro miniskirts are here to show off every inch of your legs, sequins have infiltrated closets for both day and night, and fuchsia has unofficially been declared the color of the year (sorry, Pantone). Read More

13 Mocktail Ideas For St. Patrick’s Day

Like New Year’s Eve, March 17 is one of those holidays where any observation is usually alcohol-centric. So if you’re skipping the green beer this year, for whatever reason, here’s a few booze-free drinks that’ll feel just as festive. Read More

Must Reads

The Glitziest, Prettiest, & Most Naked Looks From The Critics Choice Awards

If one thing in this life is guaranteed it’s that where there’s a red carpet, there will also be naked dresses, but there were plenty of other inspo-worthy looks from last night’s red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith’s pretty emerald headpiece, HoYeon Jung’s celestial silver gown, and Kristen Stewart’s… well everything. Read More

A Women’s History Of The Vibrator

Today’s vibrators are so minimalistic that often, they barely even look like sex toys. And thanks to culture’s slow but steady acceptance of sexual wellness (shoutout Gwyneth, TBH), even upscale retailers like Sephora and Bloomingdales want a piece of the vibrator market, but it’s been a long (and misogynistic) road to get here. Read More

The 100 Best Books Of 2022

Among the year’s most anticipated titles are new releases from lit-fic darlings Hanya Yanagihara, Elena Ferrante (which is actually out this week), Emily St. John Mandel, and Ottessa Moshfegh. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Fill up your cup. Read More

More Good Stuff