Bustle Newsletter: March 14, 2022
On Rihanna's approach to maternity style, the best looks from the Critics Choice Awards, and more.
Rihanna On The Y2K Beauty Trend She Cosigns & Her “Rebellious” Maternity Style
Leave it to Bad Gal RiRi to absolutely break the mold when it comes to pregnancy style. The Barbadian singer-turned-business-mogul came in hot with her announcement photos, and has only dialed the heat up from there. Whether it’s a sheer black babydoll negligee or an electric teal bodysuit, no look has been off limits for RiRi. “It’s been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she says. Here, she chats with Bustle about her approach to dressing right now, how pregnancy’s affected her skin care routine, and how she’s mentally prepping for motherhood. (No I’m not crying, you’re crying!) Read More
This Year’s Best Fashion Trends Are Doing The Most, In A Good Way
With fashion month officially in the rear view mirror, it’s safe to say that everyone, designers included, is feeling a little extra in 2022. (And after the last few years, why shouldn’t we?!) Micro miniskirts are here to show off every inch of your legs, sequins have infiltrated closets for both day and night, and fuchsia has unofficially been declared the color of the year (sorry, Pantone). Read More
13 Mocktail Ideas For St. Patrick’s Day
Like New Year’s Eve, March 17 is one of those holidays where any observation is usually alcohol-centric. So if you’re skipping the green beer this year, for whatever reason, here’s a few booze-free drinks that’ll feel just as festive. Read More
The Glitziest, Prettiest, & Most Naked Looks From The Critics Choice Awards
If one thing in this life is guaranteed it’s that where there’s a red carpet, there will also be naked dresses, but there were plenty of other inspo-worthy looks from last night’s red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith’s pretty emerald headpiece, HoYeon Jung’s celestial silver gown, and Kristen Stewart’s… well everything. Read More
A Women’s History Of The Vibrator
Today’s vibrators are so minimalistic that often, they barely even look like sex toys. And thanks to culture’s slow but steady acceptance of sexual wellness (shoutout Gwyneth, TBH), even upscale retailers like Sephora and Bloomingdales want a piece of the vibrator market, but it’s been a long (and misogynistic) road to get here. Read More
The 100 Best Books Of 2022
Among the year’s most anticipated titles are new releases from lit-fic darlings Hanya Yanagihara, Elena Ferrante (which is actually out this week), Emily St. John Mandel, and Ottessa Moshfegh. Read More
