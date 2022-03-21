A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Bustle's Beginner's Guide To Astrology

Whether or not you’re into it (and we’re guessing you are, since you opened this email), astrology is as mainstream as ever. Bustle recently asked 2,000 women ages 18 to 35 who occasionally read their horoscope about their relationship with the cosmos, finding that 75% identified as believers. What’s more, 53% said that astrology had become a bigger part of their life since 2020. “When people are dealing with a lot of uncertainty, astrology is one of the places that they go to because it gives them context,” says Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer. (And The New Yorker, back in 2019.) This guide is for anyone who wants to learn what the hype is all about — you’ll learn about your birth chart essentials, the best astrology apps and books to help you go deeper, and guidance for moving ahead in your astrological journey. Happy stargazing. Read More

The Latest

4 Things To Do (And 3 To Avoid) This Aries Season

Aries season kicks off today, which also marks the start of a new astrological year. Here’s exactly how to channel all that reinvention energy into productive changes, and what the next month has in store for your sign. Read More

Do Celebs Only Wear Swimwear By Other Celebs Now?

It’s like that Spider-Man meme, but for celebs in bikinis. Over the weekend, Dua Lipa wore an icy blue cutout one-piece from EmRata’s line, and Megan Thee Stallion rocked a criss-cross triangle bikini designed by Selena Gomez. Is there some kind of handshake deal happening here, or just friends showing each other some love on the ’Gram? Either way, both great looks that happen to still be available (and Selena’s is way on sale, too). Read More

Must Reads

Meet the Crypto Witches Demystifying NFTs

At the intersection of mystical arts and Web3, there are a handful of witchy educational communities putting out resources to demystify crypto and astrologers posting coin analyses or predictions for the next big wave. The coupling may not be intuitive, but it is intentional. “In the 1600s, ‘witches’ were financially independent women that were good with herbs and were faced with wild persecution. Even now, people still get pissed when women try to claim space or money.” Read More

Brandon Kyle Goodman Is Big Mouth & Human Resources’ Secret Weapon

“One of [the] biggest things my mother told me was to write and write for yourself,” Goodman tells Bustle, and that’s exactly how they landed roles on Modern Love, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Big Mouth. “If you’re waiting for Hollywood to make [roles that reflect you], you’re going to be waiting for a while.” Read More

The Under-$10 Beauty Staples That Experts Swear By

From a gentle lip exfoliator (in case using your toothbrush skeeves you out a little) to a pro’s go-to thickening mascara, here are the best things to pick up on your next drug store run. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

There’s moody energy in the air. Read More

More Good Stuff