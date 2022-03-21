Here's Your Horoscope For March 21, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 21.

There’s a moody energy in the air with the moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio. That’s because she spends much of the day caught up in a cosmic gridlock with multiple planets in freedom-loving Aquarius, as well as rebellious Uranus in Taurus. As a result, attempting to get much done today might prove exhausting, especially if we aren’t willing to switch up our approach or take the advice or input of others into consideration.

On a similar note, some of the day’s moody vibe could also be a result of everyone feeling more sensitive and easily agitated than usual. Luckily, Mercury and Jupiter in compassionate Pisces, step in later this evening to help things about a bit.

If we’re feeling tired or on edge, the meeting between the moon and planets in Pisces encourages us to lay back and chill. It could also be a good time to get something off of our chest. However, we may need to be mindful that those on the receiving end of the discussion may not be as understanding or tender as we’d like. With the Scorpio moon squaring off with cold Saturn in Aquarius later tonight, we’ll be need to be aware of our boundaries in dealing with others.

There may be some residual feelings you’re holding on to or a fear of leaving your comfort zone that’s getting in the way of you achieving your goals. What do you need to release?

You could have an interaction with someone that leaves you feeling uneasy. Don’t let this person get under your skin or in your head. A carefree attitude is the way to go.

Knowing your limits and being able to say no is a signature of integrity. You might have to make the call to walk away from something today. Trust that you’re doing the right thing.

Try to be mindful of letting unhappy experiences from the past get in the way of what you’re trying to make happen for the future. You have the chance to write a new story.

You might get into it with a family member or a roommate. It may be necessary to speak up for yourself or to address the situation head-on. Avoid swallowing or stewing in your feelings.

It could be tough to get much done as it feels like you’re all over the place or don’t know where to start. Don’t be afraid to step away for a bit and come back when your head is clearer.

If you’re doing any shopping or spending today, try to avoid breaking the bank if you can. It’s one of those days where focusing on the essentials will do more for you than the non-essentials.

Be as gentle with yourself as possible. There’s a strong chance you won’t be feeling your best. If you need support, don’t be too proud or scared to ask for it. People will surprise you.

You might be overcome with stress or worry today. However, you don’t have to suffer in silence. Sharing what you’re feeling with a trusted confidant can help you shake off the blues.

If a friendship has been feeling a little too lopsided, it may be time to make an exit rather than trying to fix it. On a similar note, in what ways can you celebrate your individuality a little more?

Keep going, Aquarius. This is the message for you today as you continue to plug away at your goals. As long as you’re willing to be flexible in your approach, you can do just about anything.

If it feels like it’s hard to stay focused or motivated, what are some small changes or tweaks that you can make to your day-to-day life to help keep you on track? There’s probably a simple answer.

