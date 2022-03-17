If the extra hour of evening sunlight hasn’t already added a little springtime pep to your step, perhaps the cosmos can deliver, as March 20 marks the first day of Aries season. The solar activation of the red-hot realm of Aries brings forth a bright and motivated new beginning for all zodiac signs, and we’ll be working with this fiery energy through April 19. You’ll want to know exactly how Aries season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign so you can make the most of it.

Aries season always kicks off with a bang, as the sun’s ingress into this cardinal fire sign’s territory also marks the date of the spring equinox and the beginning of a new astrological year. In other words, new beginnings are all around us! As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries energy is associated with starting anew and embracing our independence, so it’s a great time to set intentions, kick off projects, and take more initiative in your life. After the deep introspection of Pisces season, Aries’ spirited energy boost will feel like an astrological endorphin rush.

One week into Aries season, things will start to feel even spicier, with mental planet Mercury ingressing into this fire sign’s territory on March 27. This brings out our bolder side when it comes to communication and inspires us to be a little more assertive about speaking our minds. We’ll be more energized to start new endeavors and add some social events to our calendars, too. The Aries zodiac energy peaks on March 31 and April 1, under the rays of the motivating new moon in Aries. This is a particularly auspicious time to set personal goals.

During the final week of the season, we may feel more fluid and fantasy-like. That’s because we’ll have a powerful Pisces stellium in full force, and it’ll pour a watery haze over Aries season’s blaze. On April 12, we’ll experience a once-in-a-lifetime Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces, which brings growth, creativity, and awakenings. Then on April 14, sexual planet Mars will join love planet Venus in Pisces, adding a sense of dreaminess to our love lives. It’s a spiritual and romantic way to wrap up the first astrological season of the year, so use this influx of passion to your advantage.

Here’s your Aries season 2022 horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Happy birthday season, Aries! With the sun illuminating your sign all month long, it’s time to shine like the star that you are. Your confidence levels are high and everyone’s hanging on your every word, so use this magnetizing force to manifest more of what you want into your life. Don’t stop until you’ve totally slayed your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re in for a spiritual start to the astrological new year, Taurus. While many of us are ready to spring forward once Aries season hits, you may feel like taking things slow, so honor the needs of your body and soul. Sometimes our most powerful plans are set in motion internally, where no one else can see. Nourish yourself as you plant seeds for the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Winter is over, Gemini, so it’s time to reconnect with your social side in a big way. Aries season is an outgoing and collaborative period for you, so RSVP yes to a few party invites and take initiative on making plans with friends. Bring your community together and reunite your crew — you’ll feel so much more like yourself once you get into a more social groove.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get crystal-clear on your career goals now, Cancer. Aries season is putting a major emphasis on your professional life, and it’s pumping up your confidence levels at work, too. This is a fabulous time to take charge on a big project, branch out into a new field, or push for more recognition within your job. Embrace your inner leader and step up your game.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

After an emotionally heavy Pisces season, the sun is finally entering a fellow fire sign’s territory — which means you, dear Leo, are feeling revived and ready to roar. This is a time to dream big and consider your big-picture plans. Pursuing higher education or taking a spring vacation this month can help to open your mind to new paths of interest.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Keeping the material realm of your life organized comes easily to you, Virgo. But Aries season is beckoning you to get your beneath-the-surface matters in order, too. Instead of ignoring that sack of skeletons in your closet, summon the courage to deal with your baggage and let it go for good. You have the power to face your true self and create the life you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As we approach sunnier spring days, we’re leaving cuffing season behind. However, relationships are still at the top of your mind this month, Libra. Aries season is a time to get clear on your romantic entanglements and ensure you’re being true to yourself. Standing up for your needs and prioritizing your own pleasure is vital to the health of your partnerships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Aries season aligns with the beginning of a new astrological year, making it a great time to clear your calendar of clutter and embrace a fresh start. You’re feeling motivated to get your life organized now, Scorpio, so use this fiery energy burst to create some healthy habits, revamp your schedule, and catch up on work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Did somebody say spring fling? Aries season is sending some seriously flirty vibes your way, Sagittarius, so put yourself out there and stay open to having some fun. If you’re single, you’ll find lots opportunities for romance now, and if you’re in a relationship, you’ll be inspired to pump up the passion in your partnership. Either way, rejoice in the pursuit of pleasure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It’s easy to get caught up in work responsibilities, Capricorn, but Aries season will inspire you to focus some extra energy on your private life. This is a great time to do some spring cleaning to get your home feeling fresh and ready for guests. Hosting some chill nights in with friends or connecting with family will nourish your soul and bring out the best in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your phone is blowing up this month, Aquarius, as Aries season brings out your most outgoing qualities. Indulge these social butterfly tendencies by attending some local events, catching up on texts and calls with friends, and finally scheduling those coffee dates with a potential crush. Connecting with people will come easily and your conversations will flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Aries season is shifting your focus onto your tangible assets, Pisces, so get ready to secure your bag. It’s a a great time to peep your bank account and make a budget to ensure you’re in financially standing— especially if you had an overly-spendy birthday season! Starting up a savings plan or asking for a raise can help to boost your balance and your confidence levels.