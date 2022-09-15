A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

13 Things To Keep In Mind When Job Hopping

“Pay raises for those switching jobs, aka job-hoppers, are at an all-time high,” writes Bustle contributor Ginny Hogan. “Thanks to our ‘new normal’ and the ‘Great Resignation,’ there’s more demand than ever for labor. Isn’t it nice to finally feel like you — who makes 1/700th what your CEO does — are the one in control? You might get as much as a 28% pay raise, which — adjusted for inflation and health care and commuting — brings your total compensation to ‘almost livable.’ There’s no better time to change jobs, but you want to make good decisions when doing so.” We don’t want you to end up at a company where they stock Polar Seltzer instead of LaCroix, so here’s a list of things to keep in mind when you’re switching 9 to 5s. (Which, BTW, have you heard the new very bad rendition of Dolly Parton’s labor anthem? It’s almost as disappointing as getting a Polar Seltzer instead of a LaCroix.) Read More

The Latest

It Appears “Bling” Is Cool Again

Euphoria gave us rhinestone eye makeup, which has now gone fully mainstream. Bella Hadid has been on a one-woman campaign to bring back the rhinestone temporary tattoo, and sure enough, they’re all over NYFW. Might as well go ahead and dig out your bedazzled-pocket mall brand jeans now; it’s only a matter of time. Read More

The 4 Most Seductive Zodiac Signs

Venus, the planet of love, and Mars, the planet of carnal desires (aka sex, aggression, and sensuality) are key in determining who among the zodiac are the most skilled sexters. So having Leo, the sign that rules romance, as your Mars sign is a preeeeeetty good indicator that you’re one of the most seductive of the bunch (see J.Lo’s entire existence for reference). Read More

Must Reads

Where The 25 Women Running For Governor Offices Stand On Abortion

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in June rendered this year’s gubernatorial contests even more important, since state governments now determine the legality of abortions. A whopping 36 states will be electing new governors, so to that end, here’s where all of the women running stand on the issue, and their chances of actually winning. Read More

This Author Had "Daddy Issues," So She Wrote Her Way Through Them

People Person follows the Pennington family, a cadre of five half-siblings — all born to the charismatic absent father Cyril Pennington — who are forced to come together in the wake of a dramatic event. And while it’s ostensibly a novel about bad dads, which was familiar territory for Candice Carty-Williams, it’s also a celebration of single moms. Read More

The HydraFacial Treatment Gave Me Glazed Donut Skin

One of the most buzzed-about skin care treatments these days — and beloved by celebs like Beyonce and Paris Hilton — HydraFacials combine microdermabrasion-like exfoliation with ultra-hydrating serums, resulting in fairly dramatic results with zero downtime. Our beauty writer Rebecca Strong tried it and ended up with the Hailey Bieber glow of her dreams. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Tonight’s gonna be a good night. Read More

More Good Stuff