From her recent strappy black bikini dress to the all purple everything, Selena Quintanilla inspired vibe; a nostalgic denim on denim ensemble to her floral top knot at this year’s Met Gala — Camila Cabello is the queen of serving some major looks. And her most recent makeup moment that seriously glittered on stage for her Rock In Rio performance? A golden cut crease, painted on by way of expertly placed, colorfully cohesive face gems — and it was so good.

Created by Patrick Ta, one of the top celeb makeup artists in the game who has worked with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Madelyn Cline (to name a few), Cabello’s glam featured some heavy blush on the cheeks, with the same matching mauve hue all over the lid and on her lips for a stunning monochromatic vibe. And though I’m seriously obsessed with her mermaid hair à la hip-skimming, sun-kissed brunette tresses, her rhinestone cut crease was truly the star of the show IMO. And although Ta has yet to reveal a product breakdown, the rhinestones have some serious dimension, with yellow, white, and brown tones used, and it’s highly likely that he has dipped into some ultra-pigmented products from his own collection of makeup, Patrick Ta Beauty (which is stocked at Sephora, ICYWW).

All things glamour aside, Cabello is truly a force, and inspires so many with her approach to mental health awareness, her inherent vulnerability with her followers and fans, and the importance she puts on having inner beauty first, above all else. And as a fellow Latina with Cuban roots, it’s seriously refreshing to see a woman that’s so young, yet so in touch with reality and grounded in her power.