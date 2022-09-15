Your birth chart can decipher some of your signature traits, including your provocative charm. And while all zodiac signs have a sensual side to them, a few have an irresistible allure that puts others under a spell. Whether by playing coy or being brazenly direct with their intentions, these smooth talkers use their sex appeal to lure others in like a siren. If you have a tendency to lead others into temptation, you might be one of the most seductive zodiac signs.

When you’re looking to determine your level of seductiveness, Venus, the planet of love, is a great placement in your chart to look at. That’s because Venus reflects how we behave when it comes to romance. If your Venus sign is stationed in a Venusian-ruled zodiac sign (Taurus and Libra), you likely are a magnet for desire.

You can also look to your Mars sign, which is directly related to the carnal parts of life — sex, aggression, and sensuality. Having Leo, the sign that rules romance, as your Mars sign is also a good indicator that you’re one of the most seductive of the bunch (see Leo queens JLo and Kylie Jenner for reference). Leos are ruled by the fifth house of pleasure, so they’re determined to follow their bliss — literally.

Keep reading to learn if you’re among the most seductive zodiac signs that many can’t help but be drawn to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Venusian-ruled Taurus has a knack for setting the mood. Their ability to make others feel comfortable is what makes these romantic earth signs so charming. They can effortlessly entice their partners — even if just to stay in bed all day. “Taurus’ ruler Venus governs everything connected to pleasure so people born under the sign of the Bull are super connected to their five senses,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile Wellness tells Bustle. “Their connection to the second house of money in modern astrology gives them a desire to possess both material items and romantic partners.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo doesn’t feel the need to hide when they’re feeling erotic, and they’ll beguile anyone with their bold and direct approach. These fesity fire signs know their worth and use that confidence to get what they want. They’re ruled by the sun, our vital source, “so they can’t help but attract and seduce, often without trying,” says Ater. “Leo is also connected to the fifth house of romance, dating and flirting in modern astrology, something many of them have mastered.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Not only is Libra ruled by amorous Venus, but they represent how we relate to each other. The social air sign’s effortless ability to connect with others allows their potential lovers to let their guard all the way down. “Libra is a cardinal air sign, so it seduces in a different manner than fellow Venusian-ruled Taurus,” explains Ater. “Libra is the sign of partnership, so they can’t help but attract mates, and people are naturally drawn to them.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s a reason Scorpios are the cornerstone of passion and intimacy. They’re ruled by Pluto and the eighth house of sex and taboo, after all. Their mysterious nature is part of the allure; they love to leave things to the imagination before hooking you in. “Traditionally, each zodiac sign is connected to a part of the body and Scorpio rules the genitals,” says Ater. “It’s also traditionally ruled by the planet of passion and primal energy, Mars; and its modern ruler is Pluto, the planet of magnetism.” Combining these two energies, it’s easy to see why getting what they want comes naturally to Scorpios.

Sources:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer