Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 15, 2022.

You can expect a peaceful start to the day with the moon in calming Taurus. Later in the morning, la luna teams up with soothing Neptune in Pisces and healing Pluto in Capricorn, bringing additional tranquil energy. Even if you’re expecting a busy a.m., this cosmic crew can help you through it stress-free.

By late afternoon, the pace will likely kick into high gear, as the moon moves to speedy Gemini. Whenever it’s in this curious and communicative sign, it’s usually a good time for socializing and multitasking. But, since Mercury’s still retrograde, try your best to take it relatively slow. Remember, balance will be key until Mercury corrects course in early October.

Set aside some time today to clean up your email inbox. It will give you peace of mind.

Now that we’re a couple weeks into September, it’s a good time to update your budget. Are there any unnecessary expenses you can eliminate?

You might feel inspired to revisit a creative project or hobby today. It could be an opportunity to remember what joy feels like.

If you can sneak in some extra Z’s or take some PTO, now’s a good time.

Your impressive resume could attract a new opportunity or well-deserved recognition.

Have you been sitting on a money-making idea? Your area of expertise could be a starting point to get it off the ground.

Engage with people and things that increase your optimism. Try to steer clear of anything that feeds negativity today.

If you’ve got a lot on your mind today, talk about it with someone who will listen.

Delegating tasks or asking for assistance will help the workday go faster.

Consider beefing up your CV by learning a new still or taking a refresher course. It will pay off professionally.

You’re in a romantic mood. Enjoy it. If you’re hoping to meet someone new, you’ve got a shot today.

Your social life might be very active this week. You need a break, so take it.

