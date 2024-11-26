December’s New Moon Will Change Things Up For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Mercury may be retrograding, but nothing can stop the magic of the upcoming new moon in Sagittarius. This lunation technically straddles the line between two calendar months, as it crests at 10:21 p.m. PT on Nov. 30 / 1:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 1. Regardless of your time zone, this exciting lunar reset can inspire all zodiac signs to dream big, even if Mercury retrograde causes a few detours on your path to success. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by December’s new moon, you will want to tap into the vibes.

The new moon on Dec. 1 rises in Sagittarius's free-spirited and philosophical sign, making it an auspicious time for seeking new and mind-opening perspectives on life. Sagittarius zodiac energy is spontaneous and jovial, so focus on connecting with the things that light up your mind, heart, and spirit rather than worrying about meeting other people’s expectations.

Because Mercury retrograde is in full swing at the time of this new moon, starting brand-new endeavors can be a little slow going and challenging, and a Mercurial opposition to expansive planet Jupiter could exaggerate some of the retrograde’s themes. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use this new moon to start aiming your bow and arrow toward greener pastures!

This new moon is lighting up the zodiac’s fire signs with some powerfully positive connections, including a lucky trine aspect to feisty Mars in Leo, which can bring motivation and passion to all of your lunar intentions. The new moon and Mars will also be harmonizing with the North Node of Fate in Aries, which infuses this lunation with a feeling of destiny and an opportunity to align with your higher purpose.

The December new moon is packed with red-hot energy and excitement, and if you’re one of the zodiac’s resident fire signs, you’ll feel its effects in a big way. Read on for the full scoop.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

The new moon on Dec. 1 rises in your lucky and adventurous ninth house, lighting up your desire for spiritual expansion and higher knowledge. Additionally, the new moon will be making an extremely auspicious connection to the North Node of Destiny in your sign, so this is a powerful time to say yes to new experiences that push you out of your comfort zone and force you to examine your beliefs from a different perspective.

Mercury retrograde is happening here too, prompting you to reevaluate some of your current mental pursuits or personal dogmas. But if you open your heart to the magic of this lunation, you have a meaningful opportunity to learn from your past and accelerate your growth toward the future.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Outlets for self-expression are so vital for you as a sun-ruled Leo, so with the new moon rising in the most creative and passion-fueled part of your chart, now’s the time to seek some new inspiration. Tap into whatever makes your heart feel free and playful — be it a fun romance, a meaningful artistic pursuit, or a hobby that lights up your spirit. Shaking off the seriousness and embracing joy is the key to unlocking this new moon’s power.

Additionally, the new moon will be making a highly auspicious trine aspect to action-oriented Mars in your sign, which gives you a major boost of energy, stamina, and zeal. It’s important to note that Mars will start retrograding in your sign on Dec. 6, so this new moon is activating one last burst of motivation that can help you set your goals in motion before the backspin temporarily slows down your momentum. Use it or lose it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius will be most affected by the Dec. 1 new moon.

This is the annual new moon in your sign, so naturally, it’ll be a meaningful one for you. Now’s the time to tap into your happy-go-lucky and idealistic nature and set aspirational intentions for the year ahead. Mercury retrograde is happening in your sign, so there could be delays or oversights when it comes to pursuing your goals — but with the positive energy of this new moon on your side, you can still take a leap of faith and likely land on your feet.

Your abundant ruling planet Jupiter will be sitting directly across the zodiac from you at the time of this new moon, facing off with Mercury retrograde and highlighting all the past issues and confusions that have arisen from this backspin. However, as the planet of good luck (as well as your cosmic ruler), Jupiter brings blessings to almost any situation. Under this new moon’s rays, you can take the lessons of the retrograde and turn them into solid gold.