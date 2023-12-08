3 Zodiac Signs Will Face Challenges During December's New Moon

The final new moon of the year is officially here! And despite a minor cosmic kerfuffle (looking at you, Mercury retrograde) falling around the same time, the December new moon — which arrives on Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:42 a.m. ET (3:32 a.m. PT) — is giving us all hope for the new year. Those who are most affected by the December new moon will have to endure some challenges first.

In astrology, new moons are harbingers of change and new beginnings — think: planning out the month ahead or trying out a new self-care routine.

This lunation rises in jovial Sagittarius, which gives us an extra dose of optimism as we look ahead to 2024. That’s especially true for a select few zodiac signs, who will experience December’s new moon as a lesson in staying resilient and seeking deeper truths, whether that’s within their relationships or planning a year of exploring new places (hello, backpacking through Europe!).

“Sagittarius has a beautiful way of envisioning the big picture, and this new moon can open up the pathway you’ve been looking for that leads you closer to your dreams,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. “This new moon is also a time to stay open-minded because you can always learn more.”

Keep reading to learn if you’re among the few zodiac signs who are most affected by the December 12 new moon and if you are, how to find the silver lining in the weeks ahead.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Beware of a comparison complex, Gemini. This new moon seems to be opening up opportunities for those around you, which may cause you to feel left out of all the blessings. “Gemini should avoid self-loathing and instead find ways of being happy for the people around them,” Marquardt says. Easier said than done, yes — but at the same time, this new moon is a good moment to look back on your accomplishments from the past year. Allow yourself to celebrate those wins.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your season is reason alone to have all eyes on you right now, Sagittarius, although it might not be the attention you want. This lunation could be dredging up insecurities or past hurts, and you may feel the need to prove yourself to others. “Sagittarius should feel confident about showcasing who they are, but they don’t need to be performative or force a level of charisma that isn’t authentic,” says Marquardt. Above everything else, stay true to yourself, megastar!

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This intense new moon is demanding too much of your attention, Pisces. You may feel pressured to stray from your regular routines and values, which can lead you into a tizzy. Getting lost in your own thoughts is a major trait of yours, “but that can kickstart some unwanted new beginnings and open up pathways that are deceptive, rather than beneficial,” says Marquardt. It’s OK to not have a million things going on — opt for momentary bliss instead.

Expert:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and co-founder of astrology guide Bizmos CEO