Your December New Moon Horoscope

The new year is right around the corner, but before we can close out 2023 with an unforgettable party and a moving champagne toast, there are still a few cosmic events standing in our way that we need to get through. First up is the new moon in Sagittarius, which arrives on Dec. 12 at 6:42 a.m. ET.

The fire sign is known for its free-spirited aura, so you can expect this lunation to be fun, exciting, and adventurous. That said, every zodiac sign will feel the effects of la luna differently, so if you’re wondering what’s in store for you, consider this Dec. 12 new moon horoscope as your guide to the end of the year.

New Year’s isn’t the only event that’s synonymous with reinventing yourself. New moons are a time for fresh starts, as they inspire us to reflect inward and make plans for the future. And according to astrologer Brilla Samay, the Sagittarius new moon will also ignite a fiery, playful energy in all of us, which will come in handy as you navigate this new era.

Just don’t count on the good vibes to last very long, because Mercury enters retrograde on Dec. 13 ET. During this period, communication, travel, and tech errors will be the norm, so enjoy the liveliness of the Sagittarius new moon while it lasts.

Ahead, Samay shares how the Dec. 12 new moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can enter the final weeks of 2023 with ease.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) TravelCouples/Moment/Getty Images Feelings of adventure and wanderlust are a given whenever the moon is in Sagittarius, and this lunation is no exception. Aries can expect to feel their quest for new horizons ignited on Dec. 12, according to Samay. Just try not to embark on any major trips between Dec. 13 and Jan. 1, unless you want to deal with some serious Mercury retrograde-related headaches.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Samay shares that the Sagittarius new moon will inspire Taureans to gather new insight into old karmic patterns. If that sounds like a challenge, consider seeking out great minds who can help you recognize these habits. “This knowledge may unlock just what you need to move ahead freely,” says Samay.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Now’s the time to say what you mean and mean what you say, dear Gemini, as the new moon is set to spark lively conversations within your social and familial circles, according to Samay. Once Mercury retrograde hits, communication will be a lot less smooth, so don’t miss this chance to get your complaints off your chest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) MixMedia/E+/Getty Images If this new moon in Sagittarius will teach you anything, Cancer, it’s that routines can be fun. Sag’s uninhibited spirit is about to fill your mundane chores with excitement and enthusiasm, so you can “make space for fun in your life,” per Samay. Who knew doing laundry could be so thrilling?

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Don’t be afraid to follow your creative passions this lunation, Leo. Samay says the new moon will prompt you to “explore fresh perspectives on your biggest dreams,” which means there’s never been a better time to finish that screenplay or start that knitting project.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Shutterstock If you’re a Virgo, the new moon will have you entering your home improvement era. And because you’re a perfectionist, you can expect to take your domesticity to the next level and turn your home into a “wizard’s castle” where your imagination can soar, per the expert.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As a balanced-obsessed Libra, you probably like to keep things pretty even-keeled. But that’s all about to change: According to Samay, this lunation will encourage you to communicate with enthusiasm. Mercury retrograde is bound to take this excitement away with message failures and unclear communication, so make sure to soak up the positivity while you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Rockaa/E+/Getty Images Prepare to analyze your values underneath a microscope, dear Scorpio, because the Sag new moon will have you reevaluating your priorities. Samay says that money may be top of mind on Dec. 12, which is fitting because Mercury retrograde will inspire you to “reflect on past financial decisions and set realistic goals for the future.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) It’s your season, Sagittarius, which means it’s time to usher in a new beginning. Your birthday is coming up, after all, so now’s perfect the time to adopt that “new year, new me” mentality. Mercury retrograde can actually help with that, as the cosmic event will inspire you to do some serious self-reflection, says Samay.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) urbazon/E+/Getty Images As the new moon illuminates the sky, Capricorns may feel encouraged to undergo a positive metamorphosis. The change can take place in your career, relationships, or home, but if you’re not sure which aspects of your life can use an upgrade, Samay says that Mercury retrograde can help you “reflect on past transformations and consider how you can continue evolving.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) This time of year is always busy, but the new moon will encourage you to embrace the chaos of the season and revel in your blooming social life, dear Aquarius. Don’t be afraid to RSVP yes to every event you get invited to, from office holiday parties to NYE gatherings. “Take part in being the star of your close circle,” says Samay.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Compassionate Eye Foundation/David Oxberry/DigitalVision/Getty Images This year may have captivated your professional eye, dear Pisces, but the new moon will inspire you to set your sights even higher for 2024. Take the time to plan, dream big (as you always do), and “review some of the failures you encountered to learn true mastery” during this lunation, says Samay.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor