December's Full Moon Is Going To be Intense For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The last full moon of 2020 is on its way, and thankfully, it marks a departure out of the past month's chaotic eclipse season and into the fresh-start energy of the new year ahead. The December 2020 full moon takes place on December 29 in the maternal, sensitive sign of Cancer, which is emphasizing our feelings. Everyone will feel the healing vibes of this lunation, but the zodiac signs most affected by the December 2020 full moon are in for an even more intense experience than most.

Even the rockiest of roads are paved with gold under December's full moon, as its gentle energy isn't being challenged by any of the major planets. However, a minor squabble between love planet Venus and illusive Neptune could up the tension and confusion in relationships for some of us. "Venus’ square to Neptune can represent soft lights and reverie — or alternatively lies, misunderstandings, and misconceptions about things," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "Additionally, a Cancer full moon can predispose some to acting out in an overly-emotional way."

This Cancer moon's emotionally-focused energy will be bringing up big feelings for all water zodiac signs especially, so if you're one of them, you'll want to prepare yourself. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs the December 2020 full moon will affect most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is the second full moon in your sign this year, Cancer, making it a particularly potent time for reflecting on where you're at and how you've come into yourself throughout the course of 2020. It's important to celebrate the person you've grown into and prioritize the things you need in order to thrive. With so much lunar energy building around your sense of identity, this full moon is great time to strike a balance between being there for others while still putting yourself first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This powerful lunation is challenging you to expand your emotional horizons and adjust the way you relate to the world around you, Scorpio. You're naturally protective of your feelings and resistant to vulnerability, but you might feel inspired to step outside your comfort zone right now. This is an ideal time to build connections with people who can offer you a fresh perspective. Intentionally exposing yourself to different ideas, philosophies, and belief systems is exactly what you need to help catalyze an emotional growth spurt and start processing the intensity of 2020.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As one of the most energetically sensitive signs of the zodiac, the intensity of this year has likely weighed heavily on your soul, Pisces. This healing full moon is giving you a chance to channel all of the sadness, fear, and frustration into something beautiful. Releasing your build-up of emotions in a healthy and heartfelt way can revitalize your creative efforts and put a fire under your personal passion projects and general sense of joy. Capitalize on this burst of inspiration by pouring your heart into art, music, or even a romantic date night where you can simply let loose and let your inner-starlet shine.