The holidays can be a mixed bag for money matters, as finding a balance between gift shopping and financial planning for the year ahead can be challenging. It’s important to approach things thoughtfully this time around, as your December money horoscope is being impacted by both Mercury retrograde and Mars retrograde. But by the end of the month, you’ll be ready to buckle down and get serious about your spending.

Mercury retrograde is in full swing throughout the first half of December, sprinkling its signature mayhem over logistical matters. It’s easy to miscommunicate or overlook things during this time, so be sure you’re double-checking details when booking holiday travel, saving receipts if you’re making big holiday purchases, and being extra conscious about wrapping up loose ends at work. The first week of December could be touchy and temperamental when making financial decisions, as the sun and Mercury will be locked in a frustrating T-square with over-the-top Jupiter and restrictive Saturn. These clashing energies could make it difficult to think clearly about how you want to spend your cash, so reserve any big investments or purchases for later if possible.

Mars retrograde begins on Dec. 6, making motivation a little harder to come by throughout the rest of the month. You may not feel quite as ambitious or energized as usual, but it’s a good time to rethink your work goals and experience your true passions. You can still look forward to career-boosting connections and lucrative conversations mid-month, as Dec. 15 brings the full moon in Gemini and the end of Mercury retrograde. Communication is finally clearing up, so business negotiations or professional networking should go more smoothly.

The sun spends the first few weeks of the month in free-spirited Sagittarius, but once Capricorn season begins on Dec. 21, it’s time to get down to business and take your finances a little more seriously — after you’ve taken some time away to enjoy the holidays, anyway. This hardworking and industrious earth sign’s energy is very useful for career endeavors or bulking up your savings accounts, and the new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to manifest some money-related intentions for the year ahead.

Read on for your December 2024 money horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) If you’ve been trying to make headway on a passion-fueled side hustle, you might feel motivation slow once Mars retrograde starts on Dec. 6 — but don’t lose faith! This is a time for reflecting on your goals rather than moving forward, so refine your action plan. Networking and otherwise making lucrative professional connections comes with more ease through the rest of the month, so share your visions with the right people. The full moon on Dec. 15 is a good time to spark up a conversation. Work takes off once Capricorn season begins on Dec. 21, so once you get the holiday hustle out of the way, focus on taking charge of your professional path. If you’re looking to make a career pivot or go for a higher position, the new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to plant some seeds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Think before you spend during the first week of December, as Mercury retrograde could make it hard to know whether you’re getting a good deal. Starting the following week, your creative side is coming out at work and you’ll have the power to charm your superiors. Financial endeavors get a boost mid-month too, thanks to the full moon on Dec. 15. Sort through any money issues that may have cropped up during Mercury retrograde. Putting things off will only make you stressed. The last week of the year is marked by a tough square involving the abundant planet Jupiter in your money zone, so make sure you’re not feeling pressured by others to make financial decisions. There’s no need to keep up — live by your own standards.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) New contracts or opportunities for business partnerships could crop up during the first week of December, but be cautious when finalizing agreements or holding negotiations — at least until Mercury retrograde ends mid-month. The full moon in your sign on Dec. 15 is empowering when it comes to your personal goals, so put yourself out there and spark up some important conversations. Career stress could hit a high point during the end-of-month holiday week, and looming responsibilities, deadlines, or delays could make it difficult to take your mind off work. Thankfully, luck is on your side and your problem-solving skills are on point. Plus, you might find someone steps in to offer a helping hand during the new moon on Dec. 30.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Mercury retrograde is turning your schedule upside down during the first half of the month, and the first week of December might feel especially topsy-turvy as you’ll have to push through the retrograde’s brain fog to stay on top of your professional responsibilities. Motivator planet Mars starts retrograding in your money zone this week, so you may not feel particularly driven to stack cash or hustle during this time. That’s OK! Instead, focus on reconnecting with your financial goals and figuring out what you want to pursue. Once Capricorn season starts on Dec. 21, you’ll be ready to buckle down and tackle some business negotiations. Opportunities for lucrative partnerships or other joint ventures could arise now too, and the new moon on Dec. 30 is a great time to take the first step.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You may not feel as ambitious or goal-oriented as you usually do this month, as motivator planet Mars starts retrograding in your sign on Dec. 6. Cut yourself some slack if you’re not feeling the hustle. Now’s a time to reconnect with your passions and refine your plans instead of pushing ahead. Negotiations, contracts, or other one-on-one business dealings could run especially smoothly, especially once Mercury retrograde ends on Dec. 15. The no-nonsense vibes of Capricorn season will inspire you to get your workflow in order and your post-holiday schedule on point. New professional responsibilities could come up under the new moon on Dec. 30, so approach these opportunities with pragmatism and consider your longer-term investment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograding through the first half of the month, which could make it hard to stay on top of logistics — but that doesn’t mean you can’t make an effort to get yourself organized. Spend some time revamping your workspace and tidying up your calendar once the second week of December comes around. This will prepare you for the exciting and ambitious full moon on Dec. 15, which could bring some important career conversations or professional goals to a climax point. Some work-related frustrations or disagreements could happen during the last week of the month, but don’t let it damper the holidays. It’s nothing you can’t solve with a little open-mindedness. The new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to get more serious about a side hustle, so consider ways to work your passion into your profession.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Some professional contacts from the past could come circling back around during the first week of December, giving you a second chance to create a connection. Keep your options open though, as you don’t want to commit to anything you wouldn’t want to follow through on — especially since Mercury is retrograding until mid-month. Longer-term aspirations and higher-minded interests are on your mind during the full moon on Dec. 15, and it’s a good time to consider going back to school or joining a program that could enrich your resume or boost your earning skills. It might feel difficult to find time in your schedule for such an endeavor, especially during the holiday week — but once the hustle and bustle dies down, you’ll be surprised by how much you make happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Mercury retrograde in your finance zone could result in some confusion around money or delays in getting paid during the first half of December, so try to be patient and avoid making any decisions under pressure — especially during the first week of the month. You may not feel quite as ambitious as usual once Mars retrograde starts on Dec. 6, as this backspin is hitting your career sector and dampening your motivation. Instead of trying to tackle all your goals, this month’s energy is better spent reconnecting with your true sources of motivation and revamping your professional plans. The full moon on Dec. 15 is the perfect time to address any debts, and you may even receive some money back that someone owed you. Once Capricorn season comes around a week later, making business connections or sparking up important conversations about money will come easily, especially during the new moon on Dec. 30.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) With Mercury retrograde in your sign for the first half of the month, you may feel like you’re not representing yourself the way you’d like, and it can be hard to see your goals. Press pause on big money or career moves during this time and give yourself time to regroup. You’ll be much more confident in how to move forward during the latter half of December. An important business partnership or discussion about a contract could come up during the full moon on Dec. 15, so put everything on the table and start thinking about how you can collaborate with others to reach your goals. Money matters get a lot clearer once Capricorn season begins a week later and the new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to make a savings plan, set cash aside for an investment, or put together a budget for the year ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) With luxury-loving Venus in your sign during the first week of the month, manifesting lucrative new connections comes easily — and your persuasive powers will be even stronger come Dec. 7, when Venus hits your finance sector. Your taste for the finer things is on point, so treat yourself to something special or drop some hints for any fancy gifts on your holiday wish list. The full moon on Dec. 15 brings your work responsibilities to the forefront, allowing you to organize and tidy up any scheduling issues that may have gone haywire during Mercury retrograde. Your birthday season kicks off on Dec. 21, bringing your personal goals and desires to the forefront. The new moon on Dec. 30 is an especially powerful time to set some professional or financial intentions for the year ahead and lay down some practical roots you can nurture over the coming months.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) A chance to reconnect with former colleagues could crop up during the first week of December, so tap your community resources and network your way back into a professional opportunity that you thought you’d missed out on. When value-oriented Venus enters your sign on Dec. 7, you’ll have all the charm you need to pull in potential clients, impress your supervisors, or attract more abundance in general. These manifestation powers will come in handy given that Mars retrograde is starting around the same time, and you may not be quite as motivated to pursue new contracts. Sit back and see what comes to you instead. Passion projects could start sparkling with lucrative potential under the full moon on Dec. 15, so if you’re trying to turn a hobby into a hustle, this is a great time to move toward your goals. It may be tough to launch straight into your plans during the holidays, but you can still lay out your foundation.