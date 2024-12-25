The astrology of 2024 is ending on a high note, as an empowering new moon is rising on Dec. 30, just in time to boost your New Year’s intentions. For those of you in the eastern half of the United States, this is also the second new moon to hit during December, making it a rare black moon. This new moon energy is important to tap into, as it’s the very last lunation of the year — but for a couple of zodiac signs, the vibes will be relatively chill.

The new moon on Dec. 30 has the sun and moon banding together in the realm of the cardinal earth sign Capricorn, which emphasizes your tangible goals, professional ambitions, and money manifestations. Hard work can pay off in a big way with Capricorn zodiac energy on your side, and a little pragmatic planning can go a long way, so now’s a time to ditch the shortcuts and prioritize the paths that’ll bring you long-term success and security.

This new moon itself is a bit of a lone wolf, as it’s not making any major planetary connections. However, there’s some astral action happening in the background that’ll add to the lunar flavor. Capricorn’s restrictive cosmic ruler Saturn will be squabbling with growth-seeking Jupiter, bringing a sense of limitation to your goals that require you to sit down and problem-solve. Additionally, action-oriented Mars is facing off with transformational planet Pluto, so some temperamental storms could be brewing under the surface of your psyche. Release your feelings with care.

The planetary intensity is real, but it doesn’t have to hinder your ability to work with Capricorn season’s lunar magic — especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Dec. 30 new moon.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This new moon is taking place in a fellow cardinal sign’s territory, which makes its effects more tangible. Under the current cosmic conditions, you may not notice too much intensity. There won’t be much cosmic activity hitting your sign directly at the time of the new moon anyway, so you can look forward to a more chill lunar experience.

But there’s still plenty of energy to work with. This Capricorn-ruled lunation is rising in your home and family sector, making it a meaningful moment to connect with your roots and focus on creating a solid emotional foundation in your life that’ll sustain your ambitions. As you prepare for the new year ahead, you might want to take some time to touch base with your support system. Are you fostering relationships with the people closest to you? Do you feel like you have a comfortable place to explore your ideas and recharge your batteries? If not, this is the perfect cosmic excuse to turn over a new leaf.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This new moon is peaking in your sleepy twelfth house — one of the quietest and least tangible areas of your chart — so you may not feel its effects as dramatically as some other signs. If you want to use the industrious energy of this lunation to your advantage, then you’ll need to set aside your desire to be right and try tuning into your heart. Your traditional cosmic ruler Saturn will also clash with go-big Jupiter alongside the new moon, making it hard to find a balance between your big creative ideas and the realistic ways you can actualize them and make them worth your time.

Because this new moon takes place in the part of your chart that’s associated with your unconscious mind, you may not even be fully aware of the motivations that are driving your behavior right now — and that’s why spending some time alone to recharge your batteries and connect with your higher self is the best way to handle these cosmic. A little introspection can go a long way, so use this new moon as an excuse to practice some spiritual self-care. You’ll enjoy your NYE festivities even more if you do.