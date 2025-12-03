December 4's Full Cold Moon Is Life-Changing For 3 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the final full moon of the year! December’s brightest lunation peaks on Dec. 4, and it’s coming in hot on any important pending changes in your energy field. Also dubbed the annual Cold Moon, this lunation happens to be a supermoon, meaning it’s closer to the earth than most full moons, which both enhances its cosmic influence and makes it extra large and bright. This is a meaningful full moon for everyone, but it’s going to be especially potent for a few zodiac signs.

Rising in the mutable air sign of Gemini, this full moon is lighting up everyone’s minds with curiosity, asking you to get granular with your biggest plans and ideas. It’s highlighting all the little details that can easily get overlooked by Sagittarius season’s broad-minded approach, so prepare to dive into the nitty-gritty realities that lie beneath your sparkliest aspirations.

One of the most important elements of this full moon is its relationship to the fate-wielding North and South Nodes — also called the Nodes of Destiny — which are currently in the mutable signs of Pisces and Virgo, respectively. The sun and moon will form a powerful aspect known as a Grand Cross with these two spiritual points, activating all sorts of meaningful shifts. Whatever happens now is likely to have a significant impact on your future. You may find that the themes coming up now heavily relate to the energy around the eclipses that took place in March and September of this year. Look out for storylines that are being pushed forward and feelings that are growing.

This final 2025 full moon is packing a major punch, and its supermoon status only enhances its intensity. With the sun, moon, and Nodes of Destiny lighting up mutable signs in a mighty Grand Cross, people born under those zodiac signs will likely feel it most. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A full moon in your sign is always going to be major, but this one in particular could bring some very significant shifts, both internally and in your public life. You might find that hidden pieces of your identity are coming to the surface and making themselves visible now. Of course, it’s not always easy to look at your reflection head-on — but challenge yourself to do it anyway and work through the need to act for other people’s approval. Sure, it’s important to make a good impression, but what’s even more important is to make an authentic impression. The most impressive person you can be is your true self.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Relationships are a huge part of life, but they’re more than just links to outside perspectives. They can actually serve as mirrors to your deepest needs. Right now, the people closest to you could be the catalyst for some serious self-work, allowing you to access feelings, reactions, and triggers that you didn’t even realize were there. Ultimately, all of this is serving a greater purpose, which is to help you figure out a place in this world where you feel safe and build up from there. Without a foundation of trust, connection, and confidence beneath your feet, it’s hard to launch yourself up to the heights you know you’re capable of reaching.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Facts and feelings are two different things, but you’d be surprised by how much meaningful information your heart will share if you’re willing to listen. This lunation is forcing you to dig down into your roots — whether that’s your childhood memories, your family life, or the emotional inner matrix that makes you who you are. Because if you can’t look at where you came from in the past, then how can you expect to get where you’re going in the future? This full moon might feel like the universe is playing “Operation” on your inner world, but know that it isn’t a game. Instead, the challenges that arise now will propel you into a new and better evolution of yourself.

For more, check out your tarot reading.